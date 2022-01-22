Preview: Stanford MBB looks to get back on track against Arizona State

Tonight at 8:00 PM PT on FS1 and Cardinal Sports Network radio, Stanford men’s basketball will take on Arizona State at Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 10-6 overall and 3-3 in the Pac-12 while Arizona State comes in at 6-9 overall and 2-3 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford got crushed by #3 Arizona 85-57. The final score says it all.

RECAP: Stanford MBB gets wiped-out by #3 Arizona

On Arizona State: Despite their underwhelming record, the Sun Devils actually have a pretty talented roster. Sophomore guard D.J. Horne (13.3 points), graduate student forward Kimani Lawrence (10.9 points & 7.3 rebounds), sophomore forward Marcus Bagley (10.0 points & 4.0 rebounds) and sophomore guard Jay Heath (9.8 points) on paper should form a really good unit. It’s just a matter of them figuring out how to work together. Once/if they click, this Sun Devils team could do some damage.

Given their talent, the Sun Devils have had some impressive outings. They won at Oregon 69-67, they won at Creighton 58-57, and they’ve played some quality teams tough, losing 75-63 to Baylor, losing 66-65 to San Francisco, and losing 65-63 at San Diego State. So, this is a team that could easily be 9-6 instead of 6-9.

However, they’ve also had some disturbing losses as well. They lost 66-65 to UC Riverside and also lost 51-29 to Washington State. Both games were at home. They also got blown out at Cal 74-50. Cal’s got a squad that plays tough, so no shame in losing to them. But getting crushed by them is alarming.

As a team, the Sun Devils average 62.7 points per game on 38.7% shooting from the field, 27.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.1% shooting from the foul line. They average 36.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals, 4.6 blocks, and 11.7 turnovers per game. They also average a -3.8 rebound margin and a +1.3 turnover margin. Their opponents are averaging 67.5 points per game on 40.9% shooting from the field, 33.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 68.5% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is finish inside. Stanford out-rebounded Arizona 42-39 but got outscored in the paint 48-20. Stanford should dominate the boards as they average a +8.4 rebound margin per game. It’s just a matter of converting those rebounds into second chance points when they come on the offensive end.

Secondly, Harrison Ingram has to get going. He’s the best player on this Stanford team, averaging a team-high 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He’s the top scorer and top rebounder on this team and yet since the win over USC, he’s been scoring in single digits. Stanford needs him to score 10+ points in this game and have a better offensive outing. When he’s scoring and in a good rhythm offensively, that takes this Stanford team to another level.

Lastly, Stanford needs to win the turnover battle. Arizona State is not great at taking care of the ball, but Stanford is much worse, averaging a -4.0 turnover margin per game. If Stanford can take better care of the ball and win the turnover battle, they should win this game with little trouble.

Prediction: It’s important for me to have a bounce back night in terms of my prediction given how far off I was for Thursday’s game. I picked Stanford to beat Arizona and that didn’t come anywhere close to happening. When looking at this game, I do think Stanford will win. They’re the better team on paper and being at home, that should help them as well. Even with no fans, Maples Pavilion has been a good place for them to play. As far as a final score is concerned, I got this being a nine point victory for Stanford. 72-63.

