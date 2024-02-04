On Sunday at 5:00 PM PT on FS1, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the #11 Arizona Wildcats on the road in Tucson. Stanford comes in at 11-9 overall and 6-4 in the Pac-12 while Arizona comes in at 16-5 overall and 7-3 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford defeated Arizona State 71-62 on the road in Tempe. Brandon Angel (19 points & 10 rebounds) and Michael Jones (18 points) led the way for the Cardinal.

RECAP: Stanford MBB gets even with Arizona State

On Arizona: The Wildcats have been a bit up and down in league, but they are still ranked just outside the top ten. They continue to be the only ranked team in the Pac-12. While they’ve been up and down, they remain a perfect 11-0 at home. Their closest home game was against both Michigan State and UCLA in which they won by just six points. Neither of those teams are ranked, so they have shown some vulnerability at home. Stanford also defeated them earlier in the year at Maples by a final score of 100-82.

Senior guard Caleb Love continues to lead the Wildcats, averaging 19.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while redshirt senior center Oumar Ballo (12.7 points & 9.2 rebounds), senior guard Pelle Larsson (12.3 points & 4.2 rebounds), and senior forward Keshad Johnson (11.9 points & 6.2 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures.

As a team, Arizona averages 89.3 points per game on 49.0% shooting from the field, 36.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.1% shooting from the foul line. They average 43.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.9 steals, 3.3 blocks, and 12.3 turnovers per game. They also average a +12.4 rebound margin and a +2.1 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 72.1 points per game on 42.6% shooting from the field, 34.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.9% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: Stanford will be without freshman point guard Kanaan Carlyle for this one due to an upper body injury. He is day-to-day. With him out, Stanford will need Jared Bynum and Benny Gealer to pick up the slack in his absence. Carlyle was a big part of Stanford’s win over Arizona, scoring 28 points, so Stanford is going to need to find someone else to give them scoring from the backcourt.

The next thing Stanford needs to do is match Arizona’s physicality inside. Ballo is going to look to get going inside and in general, Arizona is going to look to dominate the glass. Stanford needs to match their physicality inside otherwise it’s going to be a long night.

Finally, Stanford needs to take good care of the ball and create good looks both inside and out. If they are taking good shots and moving the ball well, they’ll give themselves as good of a chance to win as they can expect.

Prediction: Even if Carlyle was a go, I would pick Arizona to win. With him out, it’s really tough to see a way for Stanford to win, though stranger things have happened. Arizona 85 Stanford 65 is how I see this one playing out.

