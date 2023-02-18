On Saturday at 7:00 PM PT on ESPNU, Stanford men’s basketball will take on USC on the road. Stanford comes in at 11-15 overall and 5-10 in the Pac-12 while USC comes in at 18-8 overall and 10-5 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford fell to #4 UCLA on the road by a final score of 73-64. Stanford kept it close and actually led deep into the second half but ran out of gas in the final couple of minutes.

On USC: The Trojans have had a solid season and are hoping to make the NCAA tournament. Last week, they lost both games of their Oregon road trip but thankfully had Cal come to town to get them back on track. They dominated Cal 97-60 and now will look to complete a home sweep of the Bay Area schools.

The Trojans are led by senior guard Boogie Ellis (16.5 points) and 5th year guard Drew Peterson (14.5 points & 6.4 rebounds). Both of them are playing fantastic and are a major reason why the Trojans have had the success that they have had. Freshman guard Tre White (9.5 points) and sophomore guard Reece Dixon-Waters (9.1 points) are both knocking on the door, nearly scoring in double figures on average.

As a team, the Trojans average 72.1 points per game on 45.7% shooting from the field, 32.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.4% shooting from the foul line. They average 35.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals, 5.4 blocks, and 12.6 turnovers per game. They also average a -0.9 rebound margin and a +0.4 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 66.7 points per game on 39.0% shooting from the field, 33.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.4% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: The first thing Stanford needs to do is come out strong and knock down some shots early. If they can get into a nice flow offensively early, that will give them a real boost and give them the kind of chance they need to win this game. Ideally, Spencer Jones can be the one to spearhead that. When he gets into a good flow, good things happen for the Cardinal.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is stay out of foul trouble. That was a real issue at UCLA and also was a bit of an issue in their huge win over Arizona. Spencer Jones and Harrison Ingram have struggled with this at times and they have to make sure they stay on the floor for as much time as possible.

Finally, Stanford needs to crash the glass. USC is not a good rebounding team whereas Stanford is good in this department, averaging a +3.9 rebounding differential per game. If Stanford dominates the glass and is the more physical team inside, they should have good odds of pulling off the upset.

Prediction: This is a game that could go either way. Stanford has found new life and is playing much better as of late with their five game winning streak, home win over Arizona, and their close loss at UCLA. They also swept USC last season, so the Trojans are an opponent who they should have a lot of confidence in being able to beat. If the game was on The Farm, I would pick Stanford to win because of home court advantage, but since the game is being played at the Galen Center, I gotta pick USC, but by the slimmest of margins. 70-69 Trojans.

