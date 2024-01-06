On Saturday at 1:00 PM PT Pac-12 Networks, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the USC Trojans on the road at the Galen Center. Stanford comes in at 7-6 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12 while USC comes in at 7-7 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Wednesday, Stanford defeated UCLA 59-53 at Pauley Pavilion. Kanaan Carlyle led the way for the Cardinal with 17 points.

On USC: The Trojans are off to a bit of a slow start. They have suffered home losses to UC Irvine and Long Beach State. Solid teams, but teams they should still beat at home on a good year. They also dropped both games on the road at Oregon State and Oregon before picking up their first win of league play at home against Cal on Wednesday.

Despite their slow start, the Trojans still have some talent. They are led by 5th year guard Boogie Ellis (18.5 points & 4.0 rebounds) and freshman guard Isaiah Collier (14.9 points). Both form a really dynamic one-two punch. Junior guard Kobe Johnson is the other player they have scoring in double figures with his 11.0 points per game.

They also have the sons of a couple of Basketball Hall of Famers in DJ Rodman (Dennis Rodman) and Bronny James (LeBron James). Ok, I know LeBron isn’t in the Hall of Fame yet, but he will be. Anyways, Bronny is averaging 7.5 points per game while Rodman is averaging 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

As a team, the Trojans average 77.9 points per game on 45.9% shooting from the field, 35.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.9% shooting from the foul line. They average 36.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals, 4.7 blocks, and 14.0 turnovers per game. They also average a +0.9 rebound margin and a -0.5 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 74.7 points per game on 42.9% shooting from the field, 34.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.7% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Ellis. He’s going to look to have a big outing. If they can do a good job defending him and not allow him to have a big afternoon, that will go a long ways towards picking up a victory.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is secure defensive rebounds. When looking back at their loss to Arizona State, that was the thing that stood out to me. They didn’t secure enough defensive rebounds. When USC misses a shot, they need to make sure that’s the only shot they get. If Stanford limits USC’s second chance scoring opportunities, they should be in good shape.

Finally, Stanford needs to keep the assists flowing. When Stanford moves the ball well, they’re a difficult offense to stop. They’re a borderline elite level offense when they are in their flow. If that continues against USC, I like their chances.

Prediction: I like Stanford’s chances to win this game. They’ve won two in a row and are on a nice little run here. That said, I’m gonna dare Stanford to prove to me their run is for real. I’m gonna pick USC to win 75-74. The Trojans are coming off a solid win over Cal and have a bit of momentum coming in as well. It’s a game I could see going either way and so I’ll give the Trojans a slight edge because they are at home.

