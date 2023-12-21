On Thursday at 6:00 PM PT on CBS Sports Network, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the San Diego State Aztecs on the road. Stanford comes in at 5-4 overall while San Diego State comes in at 9-2.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Idaho on Sunday by a final score of 82-64. Andrej Stojakovic led the way for the Cardinal with 17 points.

RECAP: Stanford MBB takes care of business against Idaho

On San Diego State: The Aztecs are off to a really strong start. Their two losses are at BYU and at Grand Canyon, so they are undefeated at home with a 5-0 record. They have had some narrow victories like overtime victories over Cal (76-67) and Washington (100-97) as well as a 63-62 victory at UC San Diego and a home victory over UC Irvine that was also 63-62. The Cal and Washington victories were at neutral sites. That said, their record speaks for itself and were it not for the Grand Canyon loss, they’d probably still be ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Aztecs are led by senior forward Jaedon LeDee, who is averaging 22.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Junior guard Reese Waters (14.2 points) and senior guard Micah Parrish (10.9 points) are also scoring in double figures per game. So, the Aztecs have a three-headed attack.

As a team, the Aztecs average 77.5 points per game on 43.7% shooting from the field, 33.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.4% shooting from the foul line. They average 39.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals, 3.5 blocks, and 11.2 turnovers per game. They also average a +3.9 rebound margin and a +2.1 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 66.9 points per game on 39.4% shooting from the field, 30.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.0% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain LeDee. He is the engine that makes this Aztecs team go. He’s a fantastic player. I remember covering him a bit when he was being recruited out of high school. Really a talented dude. Stanford is going to have to play their best defense to contain him.

Secondly, Stanford is going to have to find ways to make up for the absence of Spencer Jones offensively. According to a team spokesman, Jones (leg) is out again for this one. With him unavailable, the Cardinal will have to find other means of scoring. Stojakovic, Brandon Angel, and Maxime Raynaud will need to come up big.

Finally, Stanford needs to take good care of the ball. Ball security is crucial. Especially on the road against a good team like San Diego State. Stanford cannot expect to win if they don’t take good care of the rock.

Prediction: I got San Diego State winning by a final score of 80-70. If Spencer Jones was a go, I think Stanford would keep it much closer and perhaps pull off the victory, but it’s just hard to see them pulling this one out without him.

