On Thursday at 5:30 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the Utah Runnin’ Utes on the road in Salt Lake City. Stanford comes in at 12-15 overall and 7-10 in the Pac-12 while Utah comes in at 16-11 overall and 7-9 in the Pac-12. I'll be on site for this one, which should be fun.

Last time out: On Saturday, Stanford fell to Oregon State at home by a final score of 85-73.

RECAP: Stanford MBB suffers disgraceful loss to Oregon State at Maples

On Utah: The Runnin’ Utes have lost four of their last five games, most recently getting spanked by Colorado in Boulder by a final score of 89-65. While Stanford is on an even worse skid having lost four games in a row and lost six of their last seven, it’s not like Utah is coming in on fire.

Fifth-year center Branden Carlson continues to lead the Runnin’ Utes with 16.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. Senior guard Gabe Madsen (12.8 points & 4.1 rebounds) and senior guard Deivon Smith (11.6 points & 5.5 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures.

As a team, Utah is averaging 78.3 points per game on 46.5% shooting from the field, 35.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 64.9% shooting from the foul line. They average 39.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals, 4.4 blocks, and 11.8 turnovers per game. They also average a +2.6 rebound margin and a -1.3 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 72.8 points per game on 42.2% shooting from the field, 34.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 66.9% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: While Stanford has been in a funk, they have won three straight games against Utah. They defeated them in Salt Lake City last season, they defeated them in the Pac-12 tourney, and then they defeated them earlier this season on The Farm. They’ve done well against them as of late and know how to beat them. Looking back on their most recent win over Utah, I’ll highlight three things that stood out that Stanford needs to continue to do if they want to win tonight.

The first thing that Stanford needs is Maxime Raynaud to get the better of Branden Carlson. On The Farm earlier this season, Raynaud had 20 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks against the Utes while Carlson had 16 points, 6 rebounds, and one block. If Raynaud has the better night, that’ll give Stanford an edge.

The second thing Stanford needs is for their 3-ball to fall. Utah shot 13-32 (40.6%) from deep in their first meeting this season while Stanford shot 10-26 (38.5%). Utah got the better of Stanford from the perimeter, but not by much. If Stanford is able to make their threes and keep pace with Utah or out-shoot them, they should be in a good spot to win this game.

Finally, Stanford needs to win the battle on the glass. Stanford out-rebounded Utah 40-35 on The Farm. Obviously Raynaud was a big part of that, but others like Spencer Jones and Brandon Angel need to play a role in that as well. If Stanford collectively out-rebounds Utah, that will go a long ways towards pulling this one out.

Prediction: Both Utah and Stanford are trending in the wrong direction. Stanford even more so than Utah, but that doesn’t say much about Utah. They’re in a funk of their own and they have lost three straight to Stanford. I’m going to give Utah the edge tonight because they are at home and historically, beating Utah on the road is a tough task. But I want to make it clear that I wouldn’t be shocked if Stanford won. I could see Stanford squeaking this one out. Utah 77 Stanford 72 is my prediction.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com