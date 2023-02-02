On Thursday at 5:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the Utah Runnin’ Utes on the road in Salt Lake City. Stanford comes in at 9-12 overall and 3-7 in the Pac-12 while Utah comes in at 15-8 overall and 8-4 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Saturday, Stanford defeated Cal at home by a final score of 75-46. Stanford sophomores Maxime Raynaud (15 points, 9 rebounds, & 1 block) and Harrison Ingram (14 points & 4 rebounds) led the way for the Cardinal.

RECAP: Stanford MBB dominates Cal on The Farm

On Utah: The Runnin’ Utes are off to a strong start, currently 4th place in the Pac-12. They’re coming off a difficult loss to Oregon in Eugene, where they fell 68-56. Tonight’s game against the Cardinal tips-off a three game home stand for the Utes and they’ll be looking to get it started on the right foot with a win. The Utes were able to get a road sweep in the Bay Area when they faced Stanford and Cal and now look to get a home sweep over the Bay Area schools as well.

The Utes continue to be led by senior center Branden Carlson, who is averaging 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. Junior guard Gabe Madsen is the other Ute scoring in double figures on average with 11.7 points per game while three additional players (Rollie Worster, Marco Anthony, and Lazar Stefanovic) are all averaging between 9-10 points per game, almost scoring in double figures on average.

As a team, the Utes are averaging 70.8 points per game on 44.7% shooting from the field, 34.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.2% shooting from the foul line. They average 39.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals, 4.6 blocks, and 12.4 turnovers per game. They also average a +4.7 rebound margin and a -1.5 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 61.7 points per game on 37.6% shooting from the field, 27.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 65.7% shooting from the foul line.

Ryan Agarwal’s playlist: Stanford just put out a mini feature on the kind of music freshman guard Ryan Agarwal jams to before he hits the court. Agarwal is averaging 3.9 points per game on 19-39 (48.7%) shooting from 3-point range. He’s one of the top shooting talents in the nation.

Pregame Playlist: Ryan Agarwal

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is come out swinging and build on the momentum they’ve built by winning four games in a row. They’re a different looking team than they were when Utah came to The Farm and have finally broken through by winning three league games. If Stanford can come out strong and confident, that will give them a great chance to steal this game on the road.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is contain Carlson and match his efforts inside. This is a game where Maxime Raynaud needs to deliver the goods. The sophomore seven-footer is having a great season for the Cardinal and has been getting better each and every game it seems. Going against a top center like Carlson will be a good measuring stick of how much he has progressed from the beginning of the season until now.

Third, Stanford needs to get the 3-ball to fall. They don’t need to go bananas from deep, but they need to make sure they’re hitting their threes at a healthy clip. If Stanford is able to make some threes and get going from the perimeter, that will really up their chances of winning this game.

Finally, as a bonus key to the game, Harrison Ingram and Spencer Jones both need to play well. They both need to be scoring and grabbing the bull by the horns. They’re the two guys who were voted to the preseason Pac-12 All-First Team and they need to play like it tonight. On the road, your stars have to shine.

Prediction: Stanford is playing a lot better than they did the last time they faced Utah and they do appear to have figured some things out. I think a big part of that is Jerod Haase tightening his rotation. He seems to have a better feel for this team than he did when he was say starting Neal Begovich to give the team some kind of spiritual lift. That said, Utah is at home and they are never easy to beat there. I think this will be a competitive game, but I got Utah winning 72-64.

