On Thursday at 8:00 PM PT on FS1, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the Washington Huskies on the road in Seattle. Stanford comes in at 5-10 overall and 0-5 in the Pac-12 while Washington comes in at 9-8 overall and 1-5 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Friday, Stanford fell to Cal on the road by a final score of 92-70. Cal grad transfer guard DeJuan Clayton led the way for the Golden Bears with 26 points and 6 assists on 9-14 shooting from the field, 6-8 shooting from 3-point range, and 2-3 shooting from the foul line. Cal tied a school record by making 16 threes on 22 attempts. Stanford grad transfer guard Michael Jones was the top scorer for the Cardinal with 14 points.

RECAP: Stanford MBB throttled by Cal threes in Berkeley

On Washington: While they do have a winning record overall, the Huskies have been off to a rough start in league play with their lone win coming at home against Colorado by a final score of 73-63. They are hoping with Stanford and Cal coming to town that they can pick up a home sweep and build some momentum that they can carry into the rest of league play.

The Huskies are led by senior forward Keion Brooks, Jr. (16.0 points & 6.9 rebounds). Brooks is the go-to guy on this Huskies team and is doing his part to carry the load. The problem is he isn’t getting enough help. The only other player on this team scoring in double figures on average is senior guard Cole Bajema (10.4 points & 4.7 rebounds).

As a team, the Huskies average 68.5 points per game on 42.4% shooting from the field, 30.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.4% shooting from the foul line. They average 34.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals, 5.9 blocks, and 13.6 turnovers per game. They also average a -2.4 rebound margin and a -0.2 turnover margin. Their opponents average 67.9 points per game on 41.6% shooting from the field, 29.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.1% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: The first thing Stanford needs to do is control the glass. The Huskies are not a great rebounding team and this is one strength that Stanford does have with a +2.6 rebounding differential per game. If Stanford can win the battle in the paint and grab more rebounds, they should be in good shape.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is defend the perimeter. If there’s a lesson they learned from Cal it’s that they have to respect the perimeter at all times. Even if the opposing team doesn’t come in with a great percentage. If Stanford holds the Huskies to their average 3-point percentage, they should be fine.

Finally, they need to put up enough points. Washington has the ability to go cold offensively, especially if Brooks is not on his game. If Stanford can make sure to establish a good offensive flow, similar to what they had against Cal, they should be able to pull this out provided they don’t allow Washington to go bananas on offense.

Prediction: Perhaps this is a good thing for Stanford.: I’m picking Washington. The Huskies are at home and Stanford as of late has not given me any reason to pick them to win a league game on the road. That of course could change in the future. Washington 68 Stanford 63 is how I see this one going.

