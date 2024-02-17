On Saturday at 3:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, Stanford men’s basketball will head to Pullman to face the Washington State Cougars. Stanford comes in at 12-12 overall and 7-7 in the Pac-12 while Washington State comes in at 19-6 overall and 10-4 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford fell to Washington on the road by a final score of 85-65.

RECAP: Stanford MBB goes to sleep in Seattle

On Washington State: The Cougars continue to be one of the top teams in the Pac-12, only half a game back of Arizona for first place. They’ve won six games in a row, most recently defeating Cal 84-65 on Thursday. They’re on quite a roll and are in the mix for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Redshirt freshman guard Myles Rice (16.0 points) and fifth year forward Isaac Jones (15.8 points & 7.7 rebounds) continue to lead the Cougars. They form a really dangerous one-two punch. Junior forward Jaylen Wells (11.1 points & 4.6 rebounds) and forward Andrej Jakimovski (10.4 points & 5.5 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures, doing a nice job of taking some pressure off Rice and Jones.

As a team, the Cougars average 75.6 points per game on 47.5% shooting from the field, 35.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.5% shooting from the foul line. They average 37.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals, 5.3 blocks, and 10.4 turnovers per game. They average a +5.6 rebound margin and a +0.1 turnover margin. Their opponents average 66.8 points per game on 40.7% shooting from the field, 32.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.1% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Rice and Jones as best as they can. They can’t let either of those guys to go off. If they both ball out and have a strong performance or even if one of them goes off for 20+ points, Washington State likely wins this one.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is snap out of offensive dry spells quickly. That’s really what did them in against Washington. They got into an offensive dry spell in the second half and were not able to snap out of it. When a dry spell comes, they have to find a way to get a bucket to end it. That means finding something inside or getting to the line. If they can maintain a good offensive flow the entire game and only have one modest dry spell, Stanford could pull this out.

Finally, Stanford needs to make sure they keep moving the ball well. As long as they do that and create open looks for each other, they’ll have as good of a chance as possible to win this one. If they aren’t moving the ball well and start to stagnate, then they’ll be in for a long afternoon.

Prediction: I got Washington State winning this one, but I think Stanford will play better than they did on Thursday. Washington State 78 Stanford 70 is how I see this one shaking out.

