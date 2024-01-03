On Wednesday at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN2, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the UCLA Bruins on the road at Pauley Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 6-6 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12 while UCLA comes in at 6-7 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Stanford knocked off #4 Arizona 100-82 on New Year’s Eve at home. Kanaan Carlyle was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week and AP National Player of the Week.

On UCLA: The Bruins are off to a slow start by their standards. They had a stunning loss to Cal State Northridge at home earlier in the non-conference season though to make them feel a bit better, Stanford didn’t exactly dominate CSUN when they came to The Farm. Stanford won 88-79. But still, a loss at home to CSUN is not acceptable if you are UCLA. To open up Pac-12 play, UCLA picked up a road split at Oregon State and Oregon. They defeated Oregon State 69-62 and fell to Oregon 64-59. So, they are finding their footing a bit.

The Bruins are led by freshman guard Sebastian Mack (13.8 points & 4.4 rebounds), sophomore forward/center Adem Bona (12.4 points & 6.9 rebounds), sophomore guard Dylan Andrews (11.3 points & 3.9 assists), and junior wing Lazar Stefanovic (10.0 points). After those four players, there is a real drop off as the next highest scorer averages 6.0 points per game. To say the least, they don’t have much of a bench.

As a team, the Bruins average 67.2 points per game on 42.2% shooting from the field, 29.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.0% shooting from the foul line. They average 36.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals, 3.5 blocks, and 11.9 turnovers per game. They also average a +5.2 rebound margin and a +0.8 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 62.2 points per game on 39.3% shooting from the field, 31.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.0% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is win the rebounding battle. Defensive rebounding in particular has been a struggle for Stanford and then in general, Stanford is not a great rebounding team, averaging a +0.2 rebound margin per game. Stanford has to find a way to make sure they crash the glass and not allow UCLA to out-rebound them.

Secondly, Stanford needs to take care of the ball. UCLA is used to winning the turnover battle. If Stanford takes away that advantage from UCLA, that will really help them win this game.

Finally, Stanford needs to see if they can carry some of that hot 3-point shooting with them to Pauley Pavilion. They went bananas from deep against Arizona, making a program record 16 threes. If Stanford can knock down their shots from deep and create open looks for each other, they’ll have a good chance to win this game.

Prediction: This is a very winnable game for Stanford. They’re coming off a big win over Arizona with some momentum and UCLA is not the same UCLA they’ve been the past few years. That said, I’m still going to give UCLA a slight edge here. UCLA 74 Stanford 72 is my prediction. A Stanford win wouldn’t surprise me in the least, but I still gotta roll with the Bruins given this one is at Pauley and not Maples.

