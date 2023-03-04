On Saturday at 1:05 PM PT on CBS, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the Oregon Ducks in Eugene. Stanford comes in at 13-17 overall and 7-12 in the Pac-12 while Oregon comes in at 17-13 overall and 11-8 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford defeated Oregon State 83-60. Spencer Jones led the way for the Cardinal with 25 points, 3 rebounds, and a 1 steal.

RECAP: Stanford MBB blasts Beavers in Corvallis

On Oregon: Oregon is currently 5th in the Pac-12 and is likely on the outside of the NCAA tournament bubble at this time. You could call this a must-win game for them. If they don’t win, they’re gonna end up needing to win the Pac-12 tournament to make the NCAA tournament. So, a lot is at stake for the Ducks in this one.

Senior center N’Faly Dante (13.4 points & 8.1 rebounds), redshirt senior guard Jermaine Couisnard (13.4 points & 3.0 rebounds), and senior guard Will Richardson (12.6 points & 3.5 rebounds) are scoring in double figures and are the trio that makes this Ducks team go.

As a team, the Ducks average 70.9 points per game on 45.3% shooting from the field, 32.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.9% shooting from the foul line. They average 37.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals, 4.7 blocks, and 12.5 turnovers per game. They also average a +5.5 rebound margin and a -1.4 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 66.7 points per game on 41.6% shooting from the field, 33.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 76.5% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is match the intensity that the Ducks will bring. This game means more to Oregon because they’re on the NCAA tournament bubble. Oregon absolutely has to win this game and Stanford needs to play with the same level of fire and energy, if not more. Stanford has done a good job of playing with the right intensity overall. But still, in a game like this, intensity matters.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is work it inside and see if they can get to the foul line. In road games, it always helps if you can keep up with your opponent at the foul line in terms of raw attempts. It can be tougher to get shots to fall on the road and so if Stanford can find ways to get to the foul line, slow the game down, and knock down their foul shots, that should really help.

Finally, Stanford needs to keep moving the ball. When they move the ball, good things happen. We saw that against Oregon State on Thursday. If Stanford moves the ball well and creates open looks for each other, they should be fine.

Prediction: I gotta roll with Oregon in this one. This game just matters too much to them. Not that it doesn’t matter at all to Stanford. Stanford is looking to enter the Pac-12 tournament with as much momentum as possible, but Oregon has a lot more on the line in this one. Plus, it’s Senior Day and Stanford also beat Oregon at Maples, so the Ducks will want to get some payback. Oregon 77 Stanford 67 is my prediction.

