On Thursday at 8:00 PM PT on ESPN2, Stanford men’s basketball will head to Corvallis to battle the Oregon State Beavers. Stanford comes in at 7-7 overall and 2-2 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State comes in at 9-6 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Stanford fell to USC on the road on Saturday by a final score of 93-79.

RECAP: Stanford MBB unable to keep up with USC

On Oregon State: The Beavers are not a very good team this year. They had a double overtime win at home against Troy and an overtime win at home against Appalachian State. Two Sun Belt teams. They also had a narrow double overtime win at home against Cal Poly, who competes in the Big West and is at the bottom of that league. That kinda says it all.

That said, they might be starting to figure some things out. They do have a league win over USC at home. They won that game rather handily by a final score of 86-70. In their two most recent outings, they got swept on the road by Washington and Washington State. So, it’s hard to say whether or not that USC game was a one-off or if maybe they are indeed improving.

The Beavers are led by sophomore guard Jordan Pope, who is averaging 17.9 points per game. He’s an explosive scorer who knows how to get the ball to the bucket. The other two scorers in double figures on average are sophomore forward Tyler Bilodeau (12.5 points & 5.9 rebounds) and senior guard Dexter Akanno (12.1 points). That’s actually not a bad trio. Their issue is nobody else on the team averages above seven points per game. They really don’t have any depth.

As a team, the Beavers average 71.0 points per game on 44.2% shooting from the field, 32.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.5% shooting from the foul line. They average 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals, 3.9 blocks, and 13.3 turnovers per game. They also average a +1.2 rebound margin and a -0.4 turnover margin per game.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Pope. The Beavers really need Pope to ball out if they are to beat anybody. If Stanford can hold him below his scoring average. Even if it’s only slightly below that average, they’ll be fine. What they can’t have happen is allow him to go off for like 20+ points. If he’s at 17 points or fewer, they should be in good shape.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is take advantage of their scoring balance. Oregon State really relies on three guys to do the bulk of their scoring for them while Stanford has a much more balanced attack with six different guys who they can rely on to get points for them. If they are able to have a balanced attack and get at least four different guys in double figures, I like Stanford’s chances to win.

That said, this is a game where it would be great if Spencer Jones got going. He’s the centerpiece of this Stanford team and on the road your stars gotta lead out. It would be huge if he had a big outing.

The final thing Stanford needs to do is take care of the ball. As long they don’t have wasted possessions and create clean looks for each other, I see them winning this one.

Prediction: If you sensed I’m going to predict a Cardinal victory, would be correct. Stanford on paper is a much better team and even with it being on the road, this is a road game I feel Stanford should be favored in. That’s not to say it’s a slam dunk Stanford wins this game. Oregon State winning is very possible, but just looking at the two teams, I gotta roll with the Cardinal in this one: 80-72 is how I see this one playing out.

