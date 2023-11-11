On Saturday at 2:30 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KNBR 1050 AM, Stanford football will head to Corvallis to battle #12 Oregon State. Stanford comes in at 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State comes in at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Washington State 10-7 last week in a defensive battle.

RECAP: Stanford edges Wazzu in Pullman

On Oregon State: The Beavers are a really physical team on both offense and defense. They run the ball hard, hit guys, stack the box, and yet also have the ability to make plays in the air. That’s why they are such a difficult team to stop. Their two losses are at Washington State in late September and at Arizona at the end of October.

READ: Q&A with Beavers Edge

READ: Scouting the Beavers & Bears

Junior quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is leading this Beavers team, throwing for 2,014 yards, 18 touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 58.26% completion percentage. He is dangerous. Especially in the red zone, as he has six rushing touchdowns on the season.

The top running back for this Beavers team is sophomore Damien Martinez, who has rushed for 878 yards and three touchdowns for 6.3 yards per carry. Redshirt senior Deshaun Fenwick has rushed for 436 yards and four touchdowns for 5.4 yards per carry. So, both guys are doing a nice job of carrying the rock.

Junior wide receiver Silas Bolden has a team-high 40 receptions for 562 yards and four touchdowns. Redshirt junior wide receiver Anthony Gould leads the team with 16.81 yards per reception to go along with 32 receptions, 538 yards, and two touchdowns. Leading the team in touchdown receptions is sophomore tight end Jack Velling, who has eight on the season. He has 24 receptions for 363 yards to along with those touchdowns.

On defense, redshirt junior defensive back Akili Arnold and junior inside linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold each have two interceptions, which leads the team. Those two are also the top two tacklers on the team. Arnold with 83.0 total tackles and Mascarenas-Arnold with 51.0. Redshirt senior defensive back Kitan Oladapo is third in total tackles with 47.0. As for guys making plays in the backfield, junior defensive lineman Sione Lolohea leads the way in tackles for loss with 8.5 while redshirt senior outside linebacker Andrew Chatfield leads the way in sacks with 7.0. Up and down the defense, the Beavers a have a lot of talented dudes.

On special teams, Bolden has nine kick returns for an average of 28.11 yards per return and two punt returns for an average of 42.50 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt junior wide receiver Anthony Gould has six punt returns for an average of 17.00 yards per return. And then kicker Atticus Sappington, a redshirt sophomore, has made 11 of his 12 kicks, with the only one missed being in the 40-49 yard range. He’s 5-6 from that distance and 6-6 inside the 40 yard line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, defense in the red zone is going to be crucial. When I went to Berkeley to watch Oregon State play Cal, that is where Oregon State seemed to win the game. They made plays in the red zone, doing a great job of finding Velling. He’s big to their success in that area. Stanford can’t expect to win this game if their red zone defense is not on point.

Secondly, Stanford has to hold their own in the 1st quarter. Oregon State has outscored teams 72-17 in the 1st quarter all season long. Stanford has to make sure they are not down by double digits at the end of the quarter. If it’s a close game and they are within a touchdown or fewer, that would be huge.

Finally, Stanford needs to be sound on special teams. Oregon State has guys who can return, so Stanford will need to be wary of that. Plus, Stanford has to make sure they are punting well and pinning the Beavers back deep. Not to mention making use of Josh Karty and his field goal kicking abilities.

Prediction: Oregon State 30 Stanford 17 is my predicted score. I just can’t pick against Oregon State given their ranking and all. That said, Stanford has proven they are capable of pulling off an upset. Not to mention their success on the road. This one could get interesting, though once again, picking the Beavers is the smart move here.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com