On Monday at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KZSU radio, Stanford baseball will welcome San Jose State to Sunken Diamond. Stanford comes in at 2-5 overall while San Jose State comes in at 2-4.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Penn State 9-5 on Sunday, avoiding a series sweep. Stanford freshman outfielder Brady Reynolds and senior infielder Owen Cobb both hit home runs for the Cardinal, combining for seven RBIs.

RECAP: Stanford BSB picks up Sunday win over Penn State

Probable pitchers: Neither team has released a starting pitcher for this one yet. Decision/announcement TBA.

On San Jose State: The Spartans have a good team. They reached the NCAA tournament last year and competed in Stanford’s regional. Stanford has tremendous respect for them and knows that they’re a team that they can’t take lightly.

“They’re as good a team as there is in the Bay Area,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said of the Spartans on Sunday. “I believe. I think their lineup is as old as anywhere and as I mentioned, I think Santa Clara and San Jose have really mature old lineups that are tough to beat. And so, we’ll take our inexperienced squad against them and try to battle them hard because this is going to be a really difficult match up for us.”

The Spartans got swept at UC San Diego to open up their season before responding to take two out of three against Seattle at home. They’re coming in with a bit of momentum and should be fired up to take on the Cardinal.

The top contact hitter for the Spartans is junior infielder Nathan Cadena, who is batting .348 for zero home runs and six RBIs for a .478 slugging percentage and a .375 on base percentage. The top power hitter for the Spartans is redshirt senior first baseman Hunter Dorraugh, who is batting .333 for three home runs and five RBIs for a .762 slugging percentage and a .462 on base percentage.

As a team, the Spartans are batting .203 for 0.8 home runs, 4.0 runs, and 6.5 hits per game for a .328 slugging percentage and a .300 on base percentage. Their opponents are batting .292 for 0.7 home runs, 6.7 runs, and 9.5 hits per game for a .456 slugging percentage and a .400 on base percentage.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is make sure their pitching doesn’t go haywire. They’re gonna be using back of the bullpen guys for this game and these are guys who are vulnerable to getting shelled. If Stanford’s pitching hangs tough and is able to hold San Jose State to six runs or fewer, they’ll be in good shape. If Stanford’s pitching gives up seven runs or more, it’s going to be tough for them to win and obviously tougher with each passing run that is given up.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is keep up their power from Sunday. Stanford found out on Sunday that when they hit home runs with runners on base, good things happen. It particularly helps when guys other than catcher Malcolm Moore hit home runs, since he can’t be the only one to go yard. If Stanford keeps that up against San Jose State, they should be in a good spot.

Finally, Stanford needs to pitch well against Cadena and Dorraugh. Both of those guys are really leading the charge for the Spartans’ lineup. If Stanford can contain those guys and not allow them to generate offense, the Spartans' offense will likely suffer a great deal.

Prediction: Like last week’s game against UNLV, I think this game is a toss-up. UNLV won that one 10-8 even though I picked Stanford. Given Stanford is still figuring out things with their pitching and all, I’m going to give the edge to the Spartans in this one. 11-7 San Jose State is how I see this one playing out. If Stanford is able to win this one today, that would be a very positive indicator that perhaps things are starting to get on track.

