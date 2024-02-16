This weekend, Stanford baseball will begin their 2024 season with a home series against Cal State Fullerton. The first two games will be part of a doubleheader played on Friday with game three being played on either Saturday or Sunday pending on how the weather shakes out. Rain is expected for both Saturday and Sunday with Saturday expected to have more rain. That means if they are able to complete game three, Sunday will likely be the day they get it done.

Game one on Friday will begin at 12:05 PM PT while game two will begin after the conclusion of game one. Typically, the second game of a doubleheader begins approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Teams usually change uniforms and get a little bit of time to cool their heels before resuming play. All three games this week will air on Stanford Live Stream and KZSU radio.

Probable pitchers: For game one, Stanford sophomore right-handed pitcher Matt Scott will get the start. Scott is coming off a season in which he went 5-5 for a 5.10 ERA to go along with one save. He pitched 67.0 innings, started 12 games, and made 24 total appearances. Stanford will need Scott to take a big step this season and so it would be nice for him to have a strong opening start to the season.

For game two, Stanford will roll with freshman left-handed pitcher Christian Lim. Starting a freshman right out of the chute is a bit gutsy, but it shows how much head coach David Esquer believes in Lim. Lim played his high school ball at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He was named the Tennessee State Pitcher of the Year in 2023 and was the 13th overall prospect from Tennessee according to Perfect Game.

On Cal State Fullerton: Fullerton went 32-24 overall last season and actually played Stanford a few times. They opened up their season with a home series against Stanford, taking game one before Stanford came back to take the next two games. At the end of the season, Stanford and Fullerton faced off in the NCAA Regional. Stanford defeated them 6-5 in a close game.

Fullerton’s top returning contact and power hitter is junior infielder Maddox Latta, who batted .287 for four home runs and 29 RBIs. Latta also had a .431 slugging percentage and a .350 on base percentage. Another key returner is senior infielder Jack Haley, who batted .240 for one home run and 17 RBIs. Haley also had a .315 slugging percentage and a .353 on base percentage.

Outside of that, most of their top batters/fielders from last year are gone. They’re a very different looking team and will need to rely on new people to step up.

On the pitching side, their top returning pitcher is junior right-handed pitcher Evan Yates, who went 3-2 for a 3.75 ERA and a .290 opponent batting average in 74.1 innings pitched. Yates made 15 starts last season in 16 appearances so odds are good we’ll see him start this weekend assuming he’s healthy. Another pitcher to keep an eye on is senior left-handed pitcher Peyton Jones. Jones went 5-1 for a 4.45 ERA in 54.2 innings pitched. Jones was used as a more of a reliver, making just four starts in 25 appearances. Odds are good we’ll see him this weekend. It’s just more likely to be in a relief role.

Keys to the series: For Stanford, the first thing they need is a strong outing from Matt Scott. He’s got a year under his belt and needs to play like a guy who has done this before. Given Christian Lim is starting as a freshman, it’s anyone’s guess how his performance will go. Maybe he’ll dominate or maybe he’ll struggle. Or maybe something in between. Regardless, Scott needs to bring a stabilizing presence on the mound and take the pressure off Lim when he gets his first career start.

The next thing Stanford needs to do is play clean defense in the infield. That was a challenge for them at times last year. Especially for Owen Cobb. If Cobb and the other infielders defend well and don’t give away free bases, it’ll be tough for Fullerton to pull out the win.

Finally, Stanford needs to rely on their contact hitting abilities and not their power hitting. In the colder months of February and March, it can be harder to rely on your home run ball as the ball does fly as well in cooler/damp air. Especially since this is their first series of the season. If Stanford is getting quality contact hitting from guys like Trevor Haskins, Owen Cobb, Temo Becerra, and Saborn Campbell, that would be huge and also might free up a guy like Malcolm Moore to hit one deep.

Prediction: Assuming they play three games this weekend, I’ll pick Stanford to take two out of three. They should be fired up to open up the season at home and Fullerton also appears to have a lost a lot of pieces from last year’s lineup. I also think between Lim and Scott at least one of those guys if not both will pitch well enough to secure a victory.

