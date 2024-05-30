On Thursday, May 30th at 4:00 PM PT on ESPN2, No. 8 Stanford softball will take on No. 1 Texas to open up the College World Series in Oklahoma City. Stanford comes in at 48-15 overall with a 17-7 record in the Pac-12 while Texas comes in at 52-8 overall with a 23-4 record in the Big XII.

Last time out: Stanford defeated No. 9 LSU 8-0 in six innings on Sunday to punch their ticket to the College World Series.

RECAP: No. 8 Stanford SB advances to College World Series back-to-back

Road to the College World Series: Stanford advances to the College World Series after dropping one game in their regional to Cal State Fullerton and one game in their super regional to LSU. The dropped game one against LSU and won the next two games of the series to advance. NiJaree Canady has been the star player for Stanford this entire season and carried her stellar play into the postseason. Earlier this week, she was named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

While Canady’s pitching has been the main story for Stanford, others have stepped up around her. Sophomore Kyra Chan has provided some clutch hitting to the Cardinal lineup along with Taryn Kern, Emily Jones, Ava Gall, River Mahler, Jade Berry, and Aly Kaneshrio. It’s truly been a team effort for the Cardinal to get back to the College World Series. On the season, Jones is leading the Cardinal in batting average at .337, Kaneshiro is leading the Cardinal in home runs (11) and RBIs (41), and Kern is leading the way in slugging percentage (.528) and on base percentage (.515). Gall is the only other player with double-digit home runs on the season with 10.

On Texas: The Longhorns have had a fantastic season, hence their number one ranking. Similar to Stanford, they dropped the first game of their super regional to Texas A&M before winning the next two games, both by a run each, so it was close.

They split the regular season series with Stanford in the regular season, going 1-1. They won 9-2 in Clearwater, Florida and fell 4-3 in a game that went into the 8th inning that was played in Austin, Texas on the Longhorns’ home field. In case you are wondering, NiJaree Canady played in the game Stanford won, pitching all eight innings. She did not play in the game that they lost. Both games were played in February.

The top contact and power hitter for Texas is sophomore catcher/outfielder Reese Atwood, who is batting .435 to go along with 23 home runs, 90 RBIs, a .904 slugging percentage, and a .505 on base percentage. She’s really the engine that makes this Longhorns lineup go. The number two contact and power hitter on the team is junior utility Mia Scott, who is batting .410 for 10 home runs, 52 RBIs, a .699 slugging percentage, and a .488 on base percentage.

As for pitching, sophomore Citlaly Gutierrez is the top pitcher for the Longhorns. She has a team best 1.79 ERA to go along with her 11-2 record in 21 appearances and 19 starts. As a team, the Longhorns have a 1.95 ERA. Across the board they are bringing the heat from the pitching circle.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, tonight’s game begins and ends with Canady. If she has a strong night, they have a chance to win. If not, it’s gonna be tough. They need her to be her usual close-to-unhittable self. A big key for Canady is to contain Atwood. She is by far and away the top bat on this Longhorns team. If Canady can contain her, that’ll go a long ways towards containing the Longhorns’ lineup.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is get extra base hits. Whether it be home runs, doubles, or triples. When Stanford is getting extra base hits, good things happen. They need those to fall tonight.

Finally, the infield needs to remain firm. At times, they’ve struggled to make plays but thankfully Canady makes life pretty easy for them. If the infield plays well and doesn’t commit any errors, Stanford should be in a good spot.

Prediction: Smart money is on Texas tonight. I’ll give them the nod in my prediction by a final score of 3-2. I think with Canady pitching, it should be close. Stanford will have their chance. The question is can they deliver the runs that Canady needs against the top team in the nation?

