On Saturday at 11:00 AM PT on ESPN, No. 8 Stanford Baseball will open up their Men’s College World Series play against No. 1 Wake Forest in Omaha, Nebraska.

Last time out: On Monday, Stanford defeated Texas 7-6 to win their Super Regional at home, advancing to the College World Series for the third straight season.

RECAP: Angels in the Outfield help No. 8 Stanford return to Omaha

On Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons come into the series 52-10 overall, having won five games in a row. They’ve been the best team in college baseball all season long and are looking to finish the job with a national championship in Omaha.

The top contact hitter on this Deacons team is sophomore outfielder/infielder Nick Kurtz, who is batting .370 for 24 home runs, 69 RBIs, a .823 slugging percentage, and a .538 on base percentage. The top power hitter is junior infielder/catcher Brock Wilken, who is batting .357 for 30 home runs, 80 RBIs, a .835 slugging percentage, and a .517 on base percentage.

As a team, the Deacons are batting .309 for 129 home runs and 534 RBIs for a .556 slugging percentage and a .432 on base percentage. Their opponents are hitting .203 for 62 home runs and 192 RBIs for a .330 slugging percentage and a .284 on base percentage. As a pitching staff, the Deacons have a 2.84 ERA while their opponents have an 8.99 ERA.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, if they want to beat Wake Forest, the first thing they need to do is their pitching staff needs to hold. If it’s Quinn Mathews who gets the start, Stanford will need to make sure their bullpen is ready to go after allowing him to pitch a complete game on Sunday. If their bullpen isn’t in a good groove, Stanford will have a tough time winning this game.

Secondly, Stanford just needs to find ways to stay in the game. If Wake Forest scores first, Stanford needs to find ways to answer and in general, Stanford has to come out swinging, doing a good job of getting on base and getting ample opportunities to score. If Stanford is getting runners in scoring position, chances are good they’ll find a way to bring in some of those runners home. If not, they’re going to be in trouble.

Finally, Stanford needs to play clean defensively. Errors have been an issue at times this year and they cannot expect to beat Wake Forest if they aren’t playing clean defense. Errors nearly did Stanford in earlier in the tournament and they could be their undoing in Omaha if they aren’t careful.

Prediction: On paper, Wake Forest is the right pick for this game. Stanford has a habit of dropping the first game of a round and they are lucky to be in this position after their miracle win on Monday. I’m going to pick Wake Forest to win 8-5, but perhaps this will be the game that Stanford bucks that trend. It will be interesting to find out.

