On Monday at 11:00 AM PT on ESPN, No. 8 Stanford baseball will take on Tennessee in an elimination game at the Men’s College World Series. Stanford is coming off a 3-2 loss to No. 1 Wake Forest while Tennessee is coming of a 6-3 loss to No. 5 LSU. Both teams played on Saturday.

On Tennessee: The Volunteers came out of the Clemson Regional and then went on the road to knock off Southern Miss in a Super Regional. Clemson was the No. 4 national seed, so to come out of that regional was impressive. The Volunteers have had a magical run to Omaha and will not want to have the clock strike midnight on Monday.

The top contact hitter for the Vols is redshirt sophomore catcher/outfielder Jared Dickey, who is batting .323 for 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, a .528 slugging percentage, and a .390 on base percentage. The top power hitter(s) are graduate outfielder Griffin Merritt (.314 BA, 18 HR, 48 RBI, .665 SLG, & .394 OB) and sophomore infielder Christian Moore (.307 BA, 17 HR, 48 RBI, .615 SLG, & .451 OB). Merritt technically takes the cake with his 18 home runs, but Moore is right there, so I thought it would be good to include both guys.

As a team, Tennessee is batting .283 for 126 home runs, 455 RBIs, a .528 slugging percentage, and a .397 on base percentage. Their opponents are batting .225 for 74 home runs, 240 RBIs, a .391 slugging percentage, and a .297 on base percentage. Pitching-wise, Tennessee has a 3.62 ERA while their opponents have a 7.53 ERA.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, winning on Monday first requires they get a strong outing from Quinn Mathews and give him the bullpen support he needs to finish the job. Matthews will be coming on a 156 pitch performance eight days ago, so he likely won’t be able to go nearly as deep as he did in his last outing. Stanford head coach David Esquer admitted this on Saturday after their loss to Wake Forest. Stanford needs to get seven quality innings from Mathews and then find a way for the bullpen to carry them the final two innings. This can’t be a game where Mathews carries the load on his own.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is just play more intelligently than they did on Saturday. The base running errors they made against Wake Forest might have cost them the game. Stanford has some of the smartest athletes in the nation if not the smartest. They need to play like it and force Tennessee to out play them. They can’t give Tennessee any freebies.

Finally, Stanford needs their contact hitting to be more consistent. Charles Schwab Field is a pitching-friendly park. It’s harder to hit home runs. So, Stanford needs to adapt and find ways to simply get guys on base and come up with clutch hits for singles and doubles that can bring guys home.

Prediction: I’m going to pick Stanford to win this one 6-5. I think Quinn Mathews will give them enough on the mound and the bullpen will hang on. I also think the offense will wake up a bit more and give Mathews the support he needs.

