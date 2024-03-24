On Sunday at 7:00 PM PT on ESPN, No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball will welcome No. 7 Iowa State to Maples Pavilion for a second round matchup of the NCAA tournament.

Last time out: On Friday, Stanford defeated No. 15 Norfolk State 79-50 in the first round of the tournament. Elena Bosgana was the leading scorer for the Cardinal with 18 points.

RECAP: No. 2 Stanford WBB powers past No. 15 Norfolk State to open tourney

On Iowa State: Iowa State is coming off a 93-86 victory over No. 10 Maryland on Friday. Their top performer was freshman forward Audi Crooks, who went off for 40 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks on 18-20 shooting from the field. At 6’3”, she is a load inside and has amazing hands. She is somebody who could give Stanford’s post players some trouble.

On the season, Crooks has been the top player for the Cyclones averaging 19.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. While her performance on Friday was especially good, she’s been playing well all season. It shouldn’t come as any surprise that she was able to do what she did.

“Yeah, we just finished watching a lot of film. They’re a great team,” Stanford fifth year guard Hannah Jump said on Saturday. “We got to watch them play a little bit yesterday. They have a solid inside presence with Audi Crooks. She is a phenomenal player we saw yesterday.”

The Cyclones have two other players scoring in double figures on average in freshman forward Addy Brown (12.8 points & 8.3 rebounds) and senior guard Emily Ryan (10.5 points & 4.3 rebounds). Along with Crooks, they form a nice trio and a nice inside/out attack.

“You know, I think she should be in the talk of the top freshman,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said of Crooks. “I would say Addy Brown, too. When you have—they are playing just at the highest level in the league, being in the league that they’re in, and do so well.

“I think they should be in the conversation of the top freshmen in the country. They’re really having a great, great year. I think she has a special personality. Watching her play, I saw one time somebody elbowed her and she kind of just laughed.

“I think she has a great presence and something that people would watch and say wow, this is fun. You know, this is a fun player to watch. She brings a lot to the game.”

For the entire season, Iowa State is 21-11 overall, having gone 12-6 in Big XII play. They’ve had a strong season and with their win over Maryland, they showed why they are a legitimate tournament level team. Stanford lost in this round last year and if they’re not careful, it could happen again tonight.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is defend Crooks well. The cannot allow her to have a big night. If she does, the Cyclones will have a chance to pull off the upset.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is get some role players to step up. It can’t be all on Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen. If someone like say Jzaniya Harriel can get rolling and heat up, that would be huge. Kinda like what Elena Bosgana did the other night against Norfolk State.

“Jzaniya has really stepped up her game,” VanDerveer said of Harriel. “I think first of all, she’s a basketball player with a high IQ. She thinks and watches the game a lot. She has an excellent three point shot. She can be our 1 or 2. She is working really hard defensively, gets steals, has active hands, she passes the ball inside really well. And I think just kind of along the lines of Kiki, just gaining confidence and coaches having more confidence in her.”

Finally, Stanford needs to take care of the ball. If they are having good possessions, taking good shots, and not committing silly turnovers, I think they’ll be fine. If they get sloppy, this game could get interesting.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning by a final score of 80-68. I think Iowa State will play Stanford tough, but the Cardinal will find a way to advance and not allow a repeat of last year happen. That’s on their minds a lot more than they want to admit and has been a real driving force for them to get back to this point. I think that extra motivation and chip on their shoulder will be a positive for them in this one.

