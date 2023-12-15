On Friday December 15th at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #9 Stanford women’s basketball will take on Portland at home. Stanford comes in at 8-1 overall while Portland comes in at 6-5.

Last time out: On Sunday, December 3rd, Stanford fell to Gonzaga on the road by a final score of 96-78.

RECAP: #9 Stanford WBB falls to #21 Gonzaga on the road

On Portland: The Pilots are playing above .500, so they are off to an ok start. They have a 91-60 victory over Oregon, so they’ve proven they can beat power five teams. That result was rather surprising and to some extent shows how far the Ducks have fallen from the Sabrina Ionescu days, but still.

The Pilots are led by a trio of players scoring 10+ points per game: Junior guard Maisie Burnham (10.7 points), junior guard Emme Shearer (10.7 points), and freshman forward Dyani Ananiev (10.5 points) per game. This gives the Pilots some scoring balance, which is always a plus. Senior forward Lucy Cochrane is knocking on the door as well with 9.5 points per game, so she’s sort of a fourth option they can go to as well.

As a team, the Pilots average 71.0 points per game on 43.2% shooting from the field, 35.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.9% shooting from the foul line. They average 36.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 12.1 steals, 7.1 blocks, and 19.6 turnovers per game while also averaging a -0.5 rebound margin and a +2.1 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 63.3 points per game on 40.6% shooting from the field, 35.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.4% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is dominate the glass. Portland is used to holding their own in that department. If Stanford wins the rebounding battle, they should pull through this one.

Secondly, Stanford needs to make sure they play well in all four quarters. What doomed them against Gonzaga was a disastrous third quarter. As long as Stanford doesn’t have a bad quarter, they’ll be fine.

Finally, Stanford just needs to make sure they move the ball well and play good team basketball. They’re the better team by a mile. So long as they play better basketball in terms of ball movement and shot selection, they’ll win with ease.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning 87-65. Portland isn’t a bad team, but Stanford is a top ten team that is coming off a frustrating loss. The Cardinal will be hungry to win this one.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com