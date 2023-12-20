On Wednesday at 1:00 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and Varsity Network radio, #9 Stanford women’s basketball will take on UC Davis at home. Stanford comes in at 9-1 overall while UC Davis comes in at 4-5.

Last time out: On Friday, Stanford defeated Portland 81-51. Cameron Brink led the way for the Cardinal with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

On UC Davis: The Aggies are 0-2 against Pac-12 teams, getting soundly beaten at Oregon State and at Washington State. They are coming in on a two game winning streak with home wins against Jessup University and St. Mary’s.

The top player for the Aggies is senior guard Evanne Turner, who is averaging 16.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Senior guard Tova Sabel is averaging 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while redshirt sophomore center Megan Norris is averaging 11.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. That’s three players the Aggies have scoring in double figures.

As a team, the Aggies average 70 points per game on 43.7% shooting from the field, 35.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.0% shooting from the foul line. They average 35.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.9 steals, 2.0 blocks, and 14.7 turnovers per game. They also average a -0.8 rebound margin and a +0.3 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 66.2 points per game on 41.7% shooting from the field, 37.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 65.6% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Turner and Sabel. Those two players are going to need to have a big game if UC Davis is going to even keep this game close. If Stanford shuts them down, the Aggies will not be able to keep up.

Secondly, Stanford should look to control the paint. Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen should both look to get going inside and dominate. If one of them is doing that, that should be enough.

Finally, Stanford just needs to make sure they have no lulls. It can be easy for a team like them to take their foot off the gas, but so far this season they’ve done a good job of maintaining their intensity. If they do, they’ll be fine.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning 85-45. These blowouts are always tough to predict, but a 40+ win feels about right in this one.

