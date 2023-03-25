This weekend, #9 Stanford baseball will welcome the Utah Utes to Sunken Diamond. Stanford comes in at 13-5 overall and 4-2 in the Pac-12 while Utah comes in at 10-11 overall and 2-4 in the Pac-12.

Game one will be on Saturday at 2:05 PM PT. Game two will be on Sunday at 1:05 PM PT. Game three will be on Monday at 12:05 PM PT. All three games will air on Stanford Live Stream and KZSU radio.

Probable pitchers: Saturday’s matchup is Stanford senior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews (3-1, 2.97 ERA, 36K) vs. Utah junior left-handed pitcher Ernesto Luga-Canchola (2-0, 5.40 ERA, 16K).

Sunday’s matchup is Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Scott (3-0, 2.16 ERA, 24K) vs. Utah redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Bryson Van Sickle (2-1, 3.48 ERA, 20K).

Monday’s matchup is Stanford junior right-handed pitcher Joey Dixon (2-0, 5.40 ERA, 23K) vs. TBA.

Last time out: Stanford was able to sweep Oregon State at home last weekend. On Sunday, they pulled out a 5-4 come-from-behind victory with Carter Graham hitting the go-ahead three-RBI double.

RECAP: #9 Stanford BSB sweeps Oregon State

On Utah: The Utes have been kind of a streaky team this year, having two 3+ game losing streaks and also having two 3+ game winning streaks. They’re coming into Sunken Diamond on a three game winning streak with a win over Arizona State on Sunday followed by back-to-back wins on Tuesday against Northern Colorado. Playing two midweek games on the same day is kind of crazy but to their credit, they got the home sweep.

The top contact hitter on this Utes team is freshman catcher Cameron Gurney, who is hitting .328 for two home runs, 12 RBIs, a .459 slugging percentage, and a .411 on base percentage. The top power hitter for the Utes is redshirt junior outfielder/left-handed pitcher TJ Clarkson, who is hitting .300 for six home runs, 19 RBIs, a .614 slugging percentage, and a .458 on base percentage.

As a team, the Utes are hitting .246 for 16 home runs, 112 RBIs, a .358 slugging percentage, and a .358 on base percentage. Their opponents are hitting .302 for 18 home runs, 124 RBIs, a .461 slugging percentage, and a .378 on base percentage. As for pitching, the Utes have a 6.28 ERA while their opponents have a 4.91 ERA.

Keys to the series: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is take advantage of getting the extra day off thanks to finals week. All the starting pitchers got an extra day of rest and while that might contribute to the bats being slow out of the gates a bit, the pitching should be strong from the jump. Mathews, Scott, and Dixon all have to like getting one more day for their body to rest up and they need to take advantage. Especially since Utah is coming off a midweek doubleheader.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is play the cleaner game in the field. Utah has a .961 fielding percentage with 30 errors on the season while their opponents have a .972 fielding percentage and 23 errors on the season. Stanford is used to winning this department with a .973 fielding percentage and just 18 errors on the season while their opponents have a .955 fielding percentage and 29 errors. Bottom line is Stanford plays cleaner defense and that trend needs to continue this weekend.

Finally, Stanford needs to bring the power. The contact hitting is really solid this year, but it’s really the home runs where they do their damage as they have 28 homers on the year to their opponents’ 12. If Stanford goes yard frequently, they’ll be fine.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning the series, though given the fact that they are coming off a sweep of the Beavers, I’m going to say they’ll take two out of three this weekend. Sweeping teams is hard and doing it back-to-back weekends just ups the stakes. I think Utah will find a way to steal a game, though I certainly wouldn’t be too surprised if Stanford swept them. Stanford is clearly the better team. I guess perhaps I’m committing the gambler’s fallacy a bit here since last weekend’s series should have no effect one way or the other on what happens this weekend. Still, I’m going to apply my faulty logic to my prediction anyways. Stanford wins two out of three.

