This weekend, #9 Stanford baseball will take on the Oregon State Beavers for a three-game home series at Sunken Diamond. Stanford comes in at 10-5 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State comes in at 12-5 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12.

Game one will be on Friday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KZSU radio. Game two will be on Saturday at 5:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and KZSU radio. Game three will be on Sunday at 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Oregon and KZSU radio.

Probable pitchers: For Stanford: Senior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews (3-1, 2.88 ERA) will get the start on Friday. Freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Scott (2-0, 2.53 ERA) will get the start on Saturday. Junior right-handed pitcher Joey Dixon (2-0, 4.80 ERA) will get the start on Sunday.

For Oregon State: Senior right-handed pitcher Trent Sellers (2-1, 1.56 ERA) will get the start on Friday. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jacob Kmatz (1-2, 3.43 ERA) will get the start on Saturday. Junior right-handed pitcher Jaren Hunter (1-1, 3.55 ERA) will get the start on Sunday.

Last time out: Stanford went 1-2 in their three-game series at USC. They won the first game but dropped the next two. Stanford fell from #2 to #9 in the latest rankings by D1Baseball.com.

RECAP: #2 Stanford BSB goes 1-2 at USC

On Oregon State: The Beavers had a strong start to their non-conference season, but like Stanford went 1-2 in their opening series of Pac-12 play against Washington State. Like Stanford, they won the first game of their series and dropped the next two. Unlike Stanford, their series was at home, so that made that series sting a bit more.

The top contact hitter on this Beavers team is junior outfielder Micah McDowell who is hitting .397 for 1 home run, 8 RBIs, a .508 slugging percentage, and a .500 on base percentage. Their top power hitter is freshman outfielder Gavin Turley, who has 5 home runs to go along with 15 RBIs, a .283 batting average, a .567 slugging percentage, and a .421 on base percentage.

As a whole, the Beavers are hitting .287 for 20 home runs, 129 runs, a .463 slugging percentage, and a .408 on base percentage. Their opponents have a .234 batting average for 5 home runs, 57 runs, a .308 slugging percentage, and a .316 on base percentage. As for their pitching staff, the Beavers have a 2.68 ERA while their opponents have a 7.66 ERA.

Keys to the series: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get strong outings from their starting pitching. Especially freshman Matt Scott. If he has a good outing on the mound for the Cardinal, they should be in a nice spot to win this series.

Secondly, Stanford needs their bats to return to form. Their bats went quiet against USC, scoring only one run on Sunday. If their bats had even been average in that series, they would have at least closed out Sunday with a win. It would be nice if Carter Graham got going in this one. He’s been a bit quiet to start the season.

Finally, Stanford just needs to feed off the crowd of their Pac-12 opener. They should have a strong crowd for this one and if they can feed off the energy that comes with being at home, they should be fine.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning this series 2-1. I think the Beavers will win a game, but I got the Cardinal winning with Quinn Mathews on the mound and then splitting the Saturday and Sunday games.

