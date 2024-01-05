On Friday January 5th at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network Radio, #8 Stanford women’s basketball will take on the Washington State Cougars in a home game at Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the Pac-12 while Washington State comes in at 11-3 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On New Year’s Eve, Stanford defeated Morgan State 98-38. It was an all-around dominant performance by the Cardinal. Stanford is now ranked #8 in the nation entering the new year.

RECAP: #9 Stanford WBB dominates Morgan State on New Year’s Eve

On Washington State: The Cougars are off to a strong start. Their key wins are an overtime win at home against Gonzaga and a dominant 20 point victory over Maryland in Cancun. Their losses are to Green Bay in Cancun, at home against Washington, and at Auburn. They are the defending Pac-12 Tournament champions and have a lot of confidence coming into this season as a result.

The Cougars are led by fifth year center Bella Murekatete (13.9 points & 8.2 rebounds), senior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (12.9 points & 7.4 rebounds), and freshman guard Eleanora Villa (11.3 points). The three of them form a really nice trio that is not easy to contain. They also have solid depth with four additional players scoring over six points per game. A couple of which are knocking on the door to crack double figures.

As a team, the Cougars average 75.4 points per game on 47.4% shooting from the field, 33.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 77.2% shooting from the foul line. They average 39.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.3 steals, 5.8 blocks, and 13.7 turnovers per game. They also average a +6.1 rebound margin and a +1.7 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 56.4 points per game on 35.1% shooting from the field, 33.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.7% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Murekatete. She’s going to look to get rolling inside. If Stanford is able to contain her and not allow her to have a big game, that’ll be huge. As an extension of that, Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen should look to be the top post players in the game. If they do their thing down low, Stanford will be fine.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is control the pace. They are looking to push the ball more and run the floor. If they play at the pace they like and dictate that, they’ll be fine.

Finally, Stanford needs to keep their perimeter shooting on point. That’s been a strength of theirs so far this season. If Hannah Jump, Elena Bosgana, and others are knocking down threes, they’ll be tough for Washington State to stop.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning by a final score of 85-65. I think they win this one pretty handily, though Washington State is definitely a team that has the potential to make it much closer than that.

