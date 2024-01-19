On Friday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #8 Stanford women’s basketball will take on Oregon at home. Stanford comes in at 15-2 overall and 4-1 in the Pac-12 while Oregon comes in at 11-7 overall and 2-3 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford fell to Colorado in Boulder. Stanford tried to make a late push, but couldn’t get over the hump.

On Oregon: The Ducks have had a down year relative to their standards. They lost to Utah Tech on the road, which was an alarming loss and got dominated by Portland on the road as well. They’ve had losses where you just know they’re not what they’ve been. That said, after starting 0-3 in league play, they’ve won two games in a row at home over Arizona and Arizona State, so perhaps they are starting to figure things out.

The Ducks are led by sophomore forward Grace VanSlooten, who is averaging 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Chance Gray is averaging 14.6 points per game while junior center Phillipina Kyei is averaging 12.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

As a team, the Ducks average 64.2 points per game on 41.4% shooting from the field, 30.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 68.8% shooting from the foul line. They average 41.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 blocks, 6.1 steals, and 14.4 turnovers per game. They average a +4.2 rebound margin and a -3.3 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 62.9 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the field, 32.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 65.9% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is keep Cameron Brink out of foul trouble. That obviously starts with Brink playing smarter. That’s been a struggle as of late and so it really would be nice for Stanford to have her have a good game in that area.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is move the ball well. As long as everyone is touching the ball and they’re creating good looks, they should be fine. They don’t need one player to dominate to win this game. Just have a well-balanced attack.

Finally, Stanford needs to keep up their intensity inside. This has been a strength all season and it needs to continue to be today. Points in the paint and rebounding are the two main areas I’m talking about here. If Stanford wins the rebound battle and outscores Oregon in the paint, they’ll be fine.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning by a final score of 85-65. They’re at home and on paper are a much better team than Oregon. Tara VanDerveer should tie Coach K’s mark for most wins among any Division I head coach after tonight.

