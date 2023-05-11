On Thursday at 7:10 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, #8 Stanford softball will take on #20 Oregon in the quarterfinals of the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament. Stanford comes in as the #4 seed in the tournament while Oregon comes in as the #5 seed. The winner will face the top seed #2 UCLA in the semifinals.

Stanford took two out of three games at Oregon earlier in the season winning 3-1 in eight innings, losing 2-1, and bouncing back in game three to win 3-2. At UCLA, Stanford got swept, losing all three games 4-0, 2-1, and 3-0. If Stanford is able to get past Oregon, they’ll have their work cut out for them.

Last time out: Stanford fell to Washington 8-0 on Sunday, losing two out of three games against the Huskies in their final home stand of the regular season.

RECAP: #8 Stanford SB overpowered by #11 Washington on Senior Day

Keys to the tournament: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is they gotta generate runs. Stanford got shut out in both of their losses to Washington and in their win, it was by a final score of 2-1. Stanford cannot expect to go far in this tournament if they aren’t putting up runs. With Caelan Koch (5 home runs) out with a knee injury, Stanford has lost their top home run hitter, so others need to step up. The only truly powerful bat left in the lineup is Aly Kaneshiro, so if Stanford is going to generate runs, they can’t bank on the long ball being what saves them. It’s going to have to be stringing together quality at-bats that bring forth singles and doubles.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is they need to play really sound defense. Pitching and defense have been their calling card all season long and it needs to be on point this week. If they are able to not only have elite pitching, but play elite defense behind the pitching, they should be fine. Alana Vawter (1.81 ERA) as the senior pitcher needs to be the one who sets the tone. If she pitches well, junior Regan Krause (2.21 ERA) and freshman NiJaree Canady (0.52 ERA) should settle in fine.

Finally, Stanford just needs to go out there and have fun. They’re coming off a rough weekend and it would be easy for them to get nervous and tense this week. If they put this past weekend behind them and just focus on playing the kind of softball they know they are capable of playing, they should be able to have a good deal of success this tournament.

Prediction: I’m going to pick Stanford to win against Oregon and come up short against UCLA. That’s the obvious prediction. The Cardinal did well against the Ducks but struggled against the Bruins. The Bruins deserve to be favored to win the tournament. That said, it’s tough to beat a good team three times in a row as UCLA did, making a fourth time even harder. There’s a chance Stanford is able to upset the Bruins and go the distance, but it’s going to start with them taking care of business tonight against Oregon.

