This week, #7 Stanford baseball heads to Oklahoma for a four-game series against the Sooners. Game one will be on Thursday at 4:30 PM PT. Game two will be on Friday at 4:30 PM PT. Game three will be on Saturday at 2:00 PM PT. Game four will be on Sunday at 11:00 AM PT. All games will air on ESPN+ and KZSU radio.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Utah on Sunday by a final score of 16-8, completing a three-game home sweep of the Utes. As a result, D1Baseball.com now has Stanford ranked #7 in the nation.

RECAP: #9 Stanford BSB heats up offensively to sweep Utah

Probably pitchers: On Thursday, the matchup will be Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Nick Dugan (0-0, 9.39 ERA, 17K) vs. Oklahoma redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Kale Davis (2-2, 5.59 ERA, 20K).

On Friday, the matchup will be Stanford senior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews (3-1, 2.87 ERA, 43K) vs. Oklahoma graduate student right-handed pitcher Braxton Douthit (3-1, 3.94 ERA, 21K).

On Saturday, the matchup will be Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Scott (4-0, 1.46 ERA, 30K) vs. Oklahoma sophomore left-handed pitcher James Hitt (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 10K).

On Sunday, the matchup will be Stanford junior right-handed pitcher Joey Dixon (2-0, 5.04 ERA, 24K) vs. Oklahoma junior right-handed pitcher Will Carsten (1-0, 6.28 ERA, 13K).

On Oklahoma: The Sooners are 13-12 overall and 2-4 in the Big XII. They’re a solid 8-5 at home, so this is not going to be an easy road trip for the Cardinal in that sense. At the moment, the Sooners have lost five games in a row, so they’ll be eager to get back on track against an elite Stanford club.

The top contact hitter on this Sooner team is junior infielder Dakota Harris, who is hitting .386 for 4 home runs, 27 RBIs, a .602 slugging percentage and a .448 on base percentage. The top power hitter is also Harris, but the other guy with 4 home runs is sophomore infielder Jackson Nicklaus, who is batting .261 for 16 RBIs, a .477 slugging percentage, and a .412 on base percentage.

As a team, the Sooners are batting .286 for 18 home runs, 148 RBIs, a .422 slugging percentage, and a .409 on base percentage. Their opponents are batting .247 for 24 home runs, 133 RBIs, a .387 slugging percentage, and a .339 on base percentage.

As for their pitching and fielding, the Sooners have a 5.06 ERA to their opponents’ 6.19 ERA. They also have a 32 errors (.965 fielding percentage) to their opponents’ 29 (.969 fielding percentage).

Keys to the series: Given this is a four-game series, the bullpen is my first major key to this series for Stanford. They’re going to have to go deeper into their bullpen than they would in a three game series and that could pose some real problems. Especially in games three and four. So, if Stanford wants to do well this weekend, the bullpen needs to deliver.

Secondly, Stanford is going to need to be scrappy. They’re on the road against a Big XII team and they’re going to need to win in a variety of ways. Timely/clutch hitting will be a big piece of this. If Stanford can find ways to rally when they need to and come up with big hits in big moments like they usually do, they should be fine.

Finally, Stanford needs to hit the longball. Home run hitting is their big strength on offense and while they’ll tell you they are a more well-rounded team that can win in different ways, hitting with power is a major part of their recipe for success. Hopefully for them, the weather will be conducive to them going yard.

Prediction: I got Stanford going winning three out of four games. They’re the better team on paper and Oklahoma is coming in having lost five straight games while Stanford is coming off back-to-back sweeps. So, I think Stanford winning three games is the right prediction, though in truth, if they even get a split, I think they could still call that a success.

