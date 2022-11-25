On Friday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area, #6 Stanford women’s volleyball will welcome Cal to Maples Pavilion for Big Spike Pt. II to close out the regular season. Stanford comes in at 23-4 overall and 18-1 in the Pac-12, having won 17 matches in a row. Cal comes in at 7-22 overall and 0-19 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Wednesday, Stanford defeated Oregon State in four sets as Caitie Baird went off for 26 kills, 12 digs, and 3 blocks. Stanford won the Pac-12 title as a result.

RECAP: #6 Stanford WVB wins Pac-12 title with win over Oregon State

On Cal: In their meeting with Stanford in Berkeley, the Bears got swept 0-3 (23-25, 21-25, 22-25), but all three sets were competitive. If they lose tonight, it will be back-to-back seasons of going winless in the Pac-12, so in addition to this being a rivalry match, there’s also a lot on the line in that regard as well for this Cal team.

While they are winless in league play, Cal has been knocking on the door losing their last three matches against Utah, UCLA, and USC in five sets. So, they’re really close. And, the last two matches against UCLA and USC were on the road.

Junior opposite Lydia Grote is having a strong season for the Bears with 3.72 kills per set while junior outside hitter Leah Schmidt is averaging 2.45 kills set. But despite their valiant efforts, they haven’t gotten much help from their fellow Bears.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, the first thing they have to do is contain Grote and Schmidt. Those two will look to get going and if Stanford can contain them, it should be a long night for the Bears.

Secondly, Stanford needs to feed Caitie Baird and Kendall Kipp. They’re the best two players in this matchup and should look to dominate a Cal team that has really struggled. If they heat up, it should be lights out for Cal.

Finally, Stanford needs to match the energy that Cal comes out with. Cal will be fighting hard. It’s a rivalry match and they literally having nothing but pride on the line. This is like their championship. If Stanford doesn’t let Cal out work them and play with more fire, they should cruise to a win.

Prediction: I fully expect Cal to give an A+ effort in this one. It’s Big Spike and they have been knocking on the door these past couple of matches. They got some talent and certainly are fighting hard these past few matches. That said, they’re still a winless team in Pac-12 play and I just can’t pick a team who has struggled like they have to win on the road against a top ten team. I got Stanford winning tonight and I do think it’ll be in straight sets.

