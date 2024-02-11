On Sunday at 1:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #6 Stanford women’s basketball will take on the Washington State Cougars on the road in Pullman. Stanford comes in at 21-3 overall and 10-2 in the Pac-12 while Washington State comes in at 15-9 overall and 4-7 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Washington on the road in Seattle by a final score of 63-59. Cameron Brink led the way for the Cardinal with 22 points, nine rebounds, and six blocks.

RECAP: #6 Stanford WBB escapes with an overtime win at Washington

On Washington State: The Cougars are still reeling from the loss of their star guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who is done for the season due to a torn ACL. She suffered the injury in their 85-82 victory at then-No. 2 UCLA, back on January 28th. Since then they have lost three games in a row, all at home. Their most recent being to Cal on Friday.

With Leger-Walker out, the Cougars are simply not the same team that they’ve been. She is currently the number two scorer on the team and might have been the top scorer at the time she went out. She averaged 13.2 points per game, doing a great job of giving the Cougars a real scoring punch.

The number one scorer now for the Cougars is fifth year center Bella Murekatete, who is averaging 13.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. She’s doing a great job of being a real post presence. The other two Cougars scoring in double figures on average are freshman guard Elenora Villa (12.1 points) and junior guard Tara Wallack (10.5 points).

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is defend the perimeter. In their 66-59 loss to Cal on Friday, Washington State shot 2-10 from 3-point range while Cal shot 9-18. If Stanford can prevent Washington State from getting going from deep while in turn getting their perimeter shots to fall, Stanford should be in good shape.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is control the paint. Cal out-rebounded Washington State 37-32 on Friday though Washington State did outscore Cal in the paint 38-28. If Stanford is able to control the paint and dominate inside, they should be fine.

Lastly, Stanford can’t be a one woman show. Usually they are not as typically Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink both ball out, but on Friday at Washington, outside of Cameron Brink only Courtney Ogden (11 points & 5 rebounds) and Talana Lepolo (10 points) scored in double figures. Stanford can’t just rely on Brink or Iriafen to go wild. They need to get more scoring balance and not rely too much on one player.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning by a final score of 72-57. Without Leger-Walker, it’s hard seeing Wazzu keep this game real close. I gotta roll with the Cardinal to win this one rather comfortably.

