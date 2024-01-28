On Sunday at 11:00 AM PT on Pac-12 Networks, #6 Stanford women’s basketball will take on the Arizona Wildcats on the road in Tucson. Stanford comes in at 18-2 overall and 7-1 in the Pac-12 while Arizona comes in at 11-9 overall and 3-5 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Friday, Stanford dominated Arizona State 80-50 as Cameron Brink came back from injury.

RECAP: #6 Stanford WBB bulldozes Arizona State Tempe

On Arizona: The Wildcats are off to a bit of a rocky start to their season. Their win over Cal on Friday snapped a four-game losing streak, so they’ve been struggling as of late. That said, they’ve shown they can hang with top teams. They defeated #16 Utah 71-70 at home and fell to #3 Colorado 74-75 at home. That homestand shows they are much more capable than their recent losing streak would indicate.

The Wildcats are led by sophomore guard Kailyn Gilbert, who is averaging 16.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Two other Wildcats are scoring in double figures on average in fifth year forward Esmery Martinez (10.4 points & 5.3 rebounds) and sophomore forward Maya Nnaji (10.2 points).

As a team, the Wildcats are averaging 73.1 points per game on 45.7% shooting from the field, 32.6% from 3-point range, and 73.3% shooting from the foul line. They average 33.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 12.8 steals, 4.5 blocks, and 16.2 turnovers per game. They also average a -2.0 rebound margin and a +4.8 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 63.9 points per game on 40.8% shooting from the field, 29.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.1% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do feed the post. Until a team can actually stop Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink inside, Stanford should continue to get them the rock inside. Really simple.

Secondly, Stanford needs to make timely threes. As long as they are able to make enough threes to free things up in the post, they’ll be fine. Hannah Jump had a bounce back performance on Friday night with 13 points. If she has a double digit performance and gets things cooking a bit from deep, that would be perfect.

Finally, Stanford needs to take care of the ball. Arizona does a great job in the turnover battle with a +4.8 turnover margin per game. If Stanford wins in this category, they’ll be taking away the Wildcats’ biggest strength from them.

Prediction: Arizona is a dangerous team. They’re better than their record indicates. These are the kind of games that can trip you up if you aren’t careful. That said, Stanford knows how to win these kind of games. I got Stanford winning 82-67.

