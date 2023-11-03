On Friday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Insider, #5 Stanford women’s volleyball will welcome #9 Washington State to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 18-3 overall and 11-1 in the Pac-12 while Washington State comes in at 18-5 overall and 8-4 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Stanford got swept at #21 Arizona State on Sunday, so they’ll be looking to bounce back tonight.

RECAP: #3 Stanford WVB gets swept at #21 Arizona State

On Washington State: The Cougars have had a strong season, hence their top ten ranking. They did fall to the Cardinal in Pullman back when they were ranked #4 in the nation, so their ranking has slipped a bit. Still, they’re a really good team and looking to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

5th year outside hitter Pia Timmer continues to lead the Cougars, averaging 3.36 kills per set on a .232 hitting percentage. Graduate student outside hitter Iman Isanovic is averaging 3.08 kills per set on a .264 hitting percentage while 5th year middle blocker Magda Jehlárová (2.46 kills) and junior opposite Katy Ryan (2.39 kills) are also playing well. Jehlárová is hitting .427, which leads the team.

The Cougars are averaging 13.49 kills, 12.13 assists, 1.64 service aces, 13.33 digs, and 2.57 blocks per set on a .284 hitting percentage. Their opponents are averaging 12.18 kills, 11.36 assists, 1.16 service aces, 12.39 digs, and 1.89 blocks per set on a .198 hitting percentage.

Keys to the match: The first thing Stanford needs to do is get off to a strong start in the first set. If they get down early, they’ll be vulnerable and could give away the opening set. And if they do, we’ll have a match on our hands. Starting strong and winning that first set is gonna be crucial.

Secondly, Stanford needs to dominate on their serve. In their first meeting in Pullman, Stanford had 10 service aces while Washington State had only one. If Stanford can keep their intensity up on their serve, that should give them the edge to win this match.

Finally, Stanford needs to maintain strong play at the net. Stanford had 14 blocks in Pullman while Washington State had 7. If Stanford keeps their intensity up at the net, I like their chances to win.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning in four sets. Same as their first meeting with Washington State. I think the Cougars find a way to win a set, but they won’t take the Cardinal five.

