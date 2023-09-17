On Sunday at 10:00 AM PT on ESPN2, #5 Stanford women’s volleyball will face #2 Louisville on the road at the KFC Yum! Center, which is an NBA sized arena and bigger than the home arena that Louisville usually plays their home matches in. Stanford comes in at 6-2 overall while Louisville comes in at 9-0.

Last time out: Stanford is coming off a difficult home loss to #4 Nebraska on Tuesday in which they fell in four sets (23-25, 16-25, 25-19, 21-25).

RECAP: #5 Stanford WVB falls to #4 Nebraska on The Farm

On Louisville: As their ranking and perfect record suggests, Louisville is really good. Senior outside hitter Anna DeBeer is averaging a team-high 3.79 kills per set while junior outside hitter Charitie Luper (2.76 kills) and redshirt sophomore middle blocker Cara Cresse (2.59 kills) are also averaging 2+ kills per set. Junior libero Elena Scott is averaging 4.53 digs per set, doing a great job of keeping balls alive.

The Cardinals had a dominant 3-0 win over #21 Washington State earlier this season and are coming off back-to-back 3-0 sweeps over #12 Penn State and Kentucky. They are coming into Sunday’s match hot and will look to stay that way.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is match the energy that Louisville comes out with. I’ve made this a key in other matches, but it’s a very applicable key to this match. Part of the issue in the Nebraska match was that Stanford took a little while to warm up and match their intensity. If Stanford can come out of the gates and match whatever Louisville is throwing at them, they have a chance to make this interesting.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is make things as tough on DeBeer as possible. She’s the engine that makes this Louisville team go and if Stanford can get her out of her rhythm, that would be huge. If she’s instead balling out, it’s going to be a quick match.

Finally, Stanford needs to play cleaner. They need to serve better, put away balls better, and just play with a lot fewer errors. It’s easier said than done, but they have to do so if they want to win.

Prediction: Give me Louisville in four sets. I do think Stanford can come out victorious but given that this is on the road and Louisville is number two in the nation, I gotta pick Louisville.

