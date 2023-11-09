On Thursday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Insider, #4 Stanford women’s volleyball will welcome #6 Oregon to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 20-3 overall and 13-1 in the Pac-12 while Oregon comes in at 21-4 overall and 11-3 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford defeated Washington 3-1. After splitting the first two sets, Stanford took control in the third and fourth sets.

RECAP: #5 Stanford WVB handles business against Washington

On Oregon: Oregon’s only losses of Pac-12 play are to Arizona State, Stanford, and Washington State. Interestingly enough, all three of those losses were at home, so they’ve been quite the road warriors this season with a 9-0 record. Stanford had a 3-1 victory in Eugene a couple weeks back.

Sophomore outside hitter Mimi Colyer continues to lead the way, averaging 3.95 kills per set. Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzalez (2.92 kills), senior opposite Morgan Lewis (2.74 kills) and senior middle blocker Kara McGhee (2.04 kills) continue to lead the way for this Ducks team. They’re a really talented quartet, capable of doing a lot of damage.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, they need to contain Colyer. While there are many players they need to worry about, Colyer is the top player on this Ducks team. If she gets going, the rest of her teammates will just feed off of that.

Secondly, Stanford should look to win the service battle. Specifically on aces. Last time, they were both tied in that department. If Stanford can out ace Oregon, that should give them an edge.

Finally, Stanford needs to match the energy that Oregon brings. The Ducks clearly feed off of the energy in road environments. Stanford needs to be ready for that. If the Ducks come out more fired up, maybe they continue their road warrior ways.

Prediction: Stanford is at home and while Oregon is great away from Eugene, I still have to pick Stanford. That said, I’m going to pick Stanford to win in five sets. This match is going to be a real battle, I feel.

