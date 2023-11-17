This weekend, #4 Stanford women’s volleyball will head to Southern California to face UCLA and #24 USC. Stanford comes in at 22-3 overall and 15-1 in the Pac-12. UCLA comes in at 16-10 overall and 8-8 in the Pac-12. USC comes in at 17-9 overall and 11-5 in the Pac-12. The UCLA match is airing on Friday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Los Angeles while the USC match is airing on Sunday at Noon PT on Pac-12 Insider.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Oregon State 3-1 on Sunday.

RECAP: #4 Stanford WVB handles Oregon State

On UCLA & USC: Between the two teams, USC is having the stronger season. They’re a ranked team and are eying a chance to pick up a big win over the Cardinal on Sunday. UCLA has been more up and down, but they’re still a dangerous team capable of beating anyone on any given night. Iman Ndiaye is leading the Bruins with 3.08 kills per set while Cheridyn Leverette (2.77 kills), Grace Olson (2.69 kills), and Anna Dodson (2.23 kills) are right behind her.

As for the Trojans, Skylar Fields is going wild with 5.23 kills per set while London Wijay is averaging 2.60 kills per set. The Trojans have much more of a one-two punch dynamic going on. So, they’re very reliant on Fields and Wijay.

Keys to the weekend: The first thing Stanford needs to do is keep up their service pressure. That’s been a big difference between sets they win and sets they lose. If they serve well, I like their chances to win both matches this weekend.

Secondly, Stanford needs to contain Fields. She’s a terrific player and does so much for USC. If she has a rough outing, USC will be hard pressed to win. Against UCLA, there isn’t the same emphasis on one player, but Ndiaye is the one they need to key on.

Finally, Stanford needs to keep up the aggression at the net. They’ve been terrific up there all season long. If they keep playing well at the net with Sami Francis and McKenna Vicini, they’ll be fine.

Prediction: I got Stanford getting the sweep this weekend. I think they win both matches 3-1.

