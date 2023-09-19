On Tuesday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, #4 Stanford women’s volleyball will head to Berkeley to battle Cal in the Big Spike. Stanford comes in at 7-2 overall while Cal comes in at 11-0. This will be the Pac-12 opener for both programs.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford came back from two sets down to defeat #2 Louisville on the road. Stanford really turned on the jets in the final three sets to win the match. Stanford is now ranked #4 in the nation as a result.

RECAP: #5 Stanford WVB reverse sweeps #2 Louisville

On Cal: The Golden Bears are undefeated so far this season. They appear to be on track to have a better season than they have the last two seasons in which they went winless in the Pac-12. They have a talented freshman outside hitter in Maggie Li, who is averaging 4.15 kills per set. She’s one of the top freshmen in the country, already winning multiple Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards. Junior outside hitter Sam Taumopeau is playing excellent as well, averaging 3.76 kills per set. Freshman outside hitter Ashley Li (2.7), redshirt sophomore opposite Ava Mehrten (2.37), and sophomore outside hitter Peyton DeJardin (2.25) are also averaging 2+ kills per set.

The big question for Cal is whether or not they’re a lot better than last season or if they’ve just benefited from a weak non-conference schedule. My guess is it’s some combination of the two. They have played a weak schedule, but that being said, an 11-0 start is still nothing to sneeze at.

The Bears have a new head coach in Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd, who is currently the interim head coach after Sam Crosson stepped down earlier this summer. If Jones is able to get Cal to win even a few league games this season, odds are good she will shed the interim tag and slide into the permanent head coaching role. This is a great opportunity for her.

Keys to the match: The first thing Stanford needs to do is not play down to their competition. This isn’t to say Cal isn’t improved or better than before, but Stanford is still on paper the much better team. Stanford has a history of having letdowns against teams that aren’t ranked and allowing things to get closer than they should. They need to take this Cal team seriously from the jump and not mess around at all.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is contain Li. Cal will look to feed Li early and often in this match. If Stanford can get her out of rhythm, that will make things really tough on Cal.

Finally, Stanford needs to serve well. This isn’t necessarily about avoiding service errors, but more about getting service aces and putting pressure on Cal with their serves. When Stanford serves well, they are really difficult to stop. When their serving is off, that’s when teams have a chance to creep back in.

Prediction: Given that the Bears are coming in hot and are at home, I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt to take a set off the Cardinal and make it mildly interesting. 3-1 Stanford is how I see this playing out.

