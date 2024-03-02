On Saturday at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #4 Stanford women’s basketball will take on the Oregon Ducks on the road in Eugene. Stanford comes in at 25-4 overall and 14-3 in the Pac-12 while Oregon comes in at 11-19 overall and 2-15 in the Pac-12. This will be the final regular season game of the season for both teams. Stanford has the Pac-12 regular season title clinched outright and will be the top seed in the conference tournament next week.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford defeated #11 Oregon State on the road in Corvallis by a final score of 67-63. Cameron Brink led the Cardinal with 25 points, 24 rebounds, and one block.

RECAP: #4 Stanford WBB escapes with a win at #11 Oregon State

On Oregon: It’s been a rough season for the Ducks. They have only two wins in league over Arizona State and Arizona at home. Aside from that, they’ve lost every game in league. They’ve currently lost 12 games in a row and are a shell of their former selves. It’s weird seeing them be this bad. When they played Stanford on The Farm, it was an 88-63 victory for the Cardinal.

Sophomore forward Grace VanSlooten is doing her part for the Ducks with 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while sophomore guard Chance Gray (13.9 points) and junior center Phillipina Kyei (13.0 points & 12.3 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures. The three of them are playing just fine. It’s the lack of depth behind them that’s the issue.

As a team, the Ducks average 60.9 points per game on 40.0% shooting from the field, 29.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.3% shooting from the foul line. The Ducks average 39.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals, 4.2 blocks, and 14.0 turnovers per game. They also average a +0.7 rebound margin and a -3.9 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 66.6 points per game on 39.4% shooting from the field, 32.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.0% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Kyei inside. She’s going to look to get rolling in the post. If Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen contain her and don’t allow her to have a big night, it’s going to be tough for the Ducks to win this one.

The next thing Stanford needs to do is make sure they take good care of the ball. As long they play a clean game free from turnovers, it’s going to be tough for the Ducks to stay in this game.

Finally, Stanford needs to make sure they are feeding Brink and Iriafen inside. As long as those two both do their thing, I really don’t see Oregon having a prayer.

Prediction: Oregon has lost 12 straight games, but they are 8-7 at home. I think the Ducks put up a modest fight, but still lose by double digits. Stanford 77 Oregon 62 is how I see this one going.

