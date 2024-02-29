On Thursday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Oregon and Varsity Network radio, #4 Stanford will head to Corvallis to take on #11 Oregon State. Stanford comes in at 24-4 overall and 13-3 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State comes in at 22-5 overall and 11-5 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford defeated Arizona State 81-67. Cameron Brink returned to the lineup and made her presence felt. Stanford is now ranked #4 in the nation after the weekend.

RECAP: #3 Stanford WBB defeats ASU on Senior Day

On Oregon State: The Beavers are having a strong season overall though they’ve been a bit up and down lately as they’ve split their last four games. Right before that though, they went on the road to get a sweep of Utah and Colorado, which is crazy impressive.

Sophomore forward Raegan Beers continues to lead the Beavers with her 17.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. She is one of the few post players in the conference that can give Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink a run for their money inside. Sophomore forward Timea Gardiner (10.7 points & 6.6 rebounds) and junior guard Talia von Oelhoffen (10.6 points & 4.3 rebounds) are the other two Beavers scoring in double figures.

As a team, the Beavers average 71.7 points per game on 46.8% shooting from the field, 36.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.0% shooting from the foul line. They average 40.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.6 steals, 4.5 blocks, and 13.7 turnovers per game. They also average a +8.3 rebound margin and a -4.6 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 58.7 points per game on 35.2% shooting from the field, 26.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.5% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is make sure Beers at best has an average performance. When Stanford beat Oregon State 65-56 on The Farm earlier this season, Beers had 18 points and 10 rebounds, which is right around her average. As long as Stanford makes sure she doesn’t go off for 22+ points, they should be fine. She can have an average night, but she can’t have an above average night.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is make sure they defend the perimeter. When they beat Oregon State the first time, they held Oregon State to 5-20 shooting from 3-point range. If Stanford once again holds Oregon State to a similar percentage, they should be fine.

Finally, Stanford needs to take advantage of having both posts healthy. Stanford didn’t have Cameron Brink against Oregon State the first time. Assuming nothing new has flared up with Brink, they’ll have both her and Iriafen for this one. If Stanford gets both of them going, that’s just gonna be double the trouble for the Beavers.

Prediction: Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck is one of the top coaches in the country. He always gets the most out of his team and does a great job game planning. He’ll have something cooked up for Stanford that should be challenging. That said, I still gotta roll with the Cardinal in this one. I’m gonna say it’s another single-digit game. Stanford 70 Oregon State 64 is how I see this one playing out.

