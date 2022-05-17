Preview: #4 Stanford heads down the road to face Santa Clara

On Tuesday at 6:00 PM PT, #4 Stanford baseball will take on the Santa Clara Broncos on the road. Stanford comes in at 33-14 overall (18-9 Pac-12) while Santa Clara comes in at 24-25 overall (11-16 WCC).

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford defeated Utah 7-6 to complete their first road sweep of the season. Stanford rose to #4 in the USA TODAY Baseball Coaches Poll as a result.

RECAP: #7 Stanford completes road sweep at Utah

On Santa Clara: The Broncos have been pretty mediocre this season. Slightly below .500 overall and well below .500 in WCC play. May has been especially rough for them as they are 2-6, getting swept at home against Portland and at Gonzaga.

The Broncos have a pair of hitters with five home runs: Junior catcher Eamonn Lance and junior outfielder Coleman Brigman. Lance is batting .323 on the year for 24 RBIs, a .445 on base percentage and a .532 slugging percentage. Brigman is batting .303 for 34 RBIs, a .376 on base percentage, and a .503 slugging percentage. As for their pitching, the Broncos have a 5.33 team ERA totaling 10 saves, so they’ve been pretty good at converting save opportunities.

As was seen in their 5-0 loss to Stanford earlier in the year, hitting is a bigger issue for them. Outside of Lance and Brigman, they just don’t have a lot of bats. They really need their pitching to keep them in the game and just hope they find enough hitting to get over the top.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get off to a strong start. More specifically, they need the first three innings to go well. If Stanford can be ahead or at least tied after three innings, they should be in a good spot. If they get down early and dig themselves into another hole, they’ll be in danger of losing this game. I don’t care how good you are, if you keep digging yourself into holes, at some point it comes back to bite you.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is play a clean game. So long as Stanford doesn’t commit errors and allow Santa Clara to get free runs or bases, they’ll be really tough to stop. This applies to offense as well as defense: Smart base running, not swinging at bad pitches, etc.

Finally, Stanford’s bats need to stay hot. They’ve been on a roll offensively as of late hitting home runs and putting up runs in bunches. Sometimes it comes in one inning, other times they just slowly chip away. But the end result is the same. If Stanford puts up 7+ runs in this game, I don’t see them losing. Even if the pitching is not up to snuff.

Prediction: Stanford beat Santa Clara pretty handily on The Farm 5-0 back in February. The second time around, even with it being on the road, I expect Stanford to win with little trouble. Santa Clara I do think will find a way to get on the scoreboard, but Stanford will come out with a comfortable 7-2 victory.

