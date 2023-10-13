On Friday at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, #3 Stanford women’s volleyball will welcome USC to Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 13-2 overall and 6-0 in the Pac-12 while USC comes in at 11-5 overall and 5-1 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford had a huge 3-1 victory at #4 Washington State. The first two sets were deuce sets, but Stanford won both and was able to avoid going to a fifth set.

RECAP: #3 Stanford WVB takes down #4 Wazzu in Pullman

On USC: The Trojans are having a strong season. In September they swept the Boilermaker Challenge at Purdue with wins over Illinois and Purdue, who was ranked #17 at the time. Their lone loss in league play is to Arizona State who is a Top-25 program. While they aren’t ranked, the Trojans are a team that Stanford cannot overlook.

The Trojans are led by senior outside hitter Skylar Fields, who is averaging 5.02 kills per set. Freshman outside hitter London Wijay is the number two weapon on this team, averaging 3.04 kills per set. She has been excellent so far.

As a team, the Trojans average 13.48 kills, 12.75 assists, 1.55 service aces, 13.83 digs, and 1.94 blocks per set hitting .270. Their opponents average 11.48 kills, 10.49 assists, 1.32 service aces, 13.40 digs, and 1.82 blocks per set, hitting .214.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Fields. She’s the best player on this USC team by far. If Stanford can get her out of rhythm and out of system, they should win with little trouble.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is win the battle at the net. USC is used to winning the battle at the net and getting more blocks than their opponents. If Stanford is able to win the net play, they should be fine.

Finally, Stanford needs to get good balance from their outside hitters. At times they are too reliant on Kendall Kipp. If they get good balance from Elia Rubin and Caitie Baird, they should cruise to a victory.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning in straight sets. I could see USC winning a set, but Stanford is just on such a roll right now that it’s hard to not see this as a sweep.

