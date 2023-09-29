This weekend, #3 Stanford women’s volleyball will welcome #25 Arizona State and Arizona to Maples Pavilion. Stanford will face Arizona State on Friday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Insider and Arizona on Sunday at 1:00 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream.

Stanford comes in at 9-2 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12. Arizona State comes in at 14-0 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12. Arizona comes in at 5-8 overall and 0-2 in the Pac-12. Arizona will face Cal on Friday night, so they’ll either come in 6-8 overall with a 1-2 league record or 5-9 with an 0-3 league record.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford defeated Colorado 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-20). As a result, Stanford is now ranked #3 in the nation.

RECAP: #4 Stanford WVB breezes pasts Buffs in Boulder

On ASU & Arizona: Arizona State is clearly the better team coming to town. They are undefeated and took care of business in their first two league matches against Arizona and Washington. They also haven’t been taken to a fifth set all season. Obviously, they have played a relatively soft schedule hence only being ranked #25. This match will tell us a lot about how good they really are.

Arizona got swept at Arizona State, so that tells you where they are. That said, Arizona did go on the road at Wisconsin, so they’ve played some tough matches this year. While they did get swept at Wisconsin, it should still be noted that they went up there to play.

The top player for Arizona State is senior outside hitter Marta Levinska, who is averaging 4.17 kills per set. The top player for Arizona is senior outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz, who is averaging 3.68 kills per set. While Levinska has more pieces around her, both players are excellent and will be the key players for the Cardinal to focus on.

Keys to the weekend: Stanford first needs to pass the ball well. That’s something head coach Kevin Hambly has been stressing. It would be nice for them to pass better this weekend and develop better habits on that front.

Secondly, Stanford needs to feed their middles as much as possible. When Kendall Kipp and Caitie Baird are getting help from McKenna Vicini and Sami Francis, that really takes things to another level.

Finally, Stanford needs to come out strong and set the tone. If they can take the first sets against both teams and do so with command, I like their chances to win both matches this weekend.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning both matches. I’m going to say they defeat Arizona State 3-1 and they defeat Arizona 3-0. Earlier I might have picked a five set match against the Sun Devils, but Stanford is just playing too good right now.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com