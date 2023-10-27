This weekend, #3 Stanford women’s volleyball will head to the desert to face Arizona & #21 Arizona State. On Friday, they’ll face Arizona at 6:00 PM PT on Arizona Live Stream. On Sunday, they’ll face Arizona State at 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Arizona.

Last time out: Stanford defeated #8 Oregon 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19) on Sunday. It was their first win at Oregon since 2019, snapping a three-match losing skid to the Ducks. Stanford is now 17-2 overall and 10-0 in the Pac-12.

RECAP: #3 Stanford WVB defeats #8 Oregon in Eugene

On Arizona & Arizona State: Arizona comes in at 6-15 overall and 1-9 in the Pac-12. It’s been a rough season for them. They’ve lost five matches in a row while their lone win of league play was at home against UCLA. They’re at a point where nothing but pride is on the line as they are not making the NCAA tournament.

They are led by senior outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz (3.52 kills), sophomore outside hitter Jordan Wilson (2.85 kills), and senior outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge (2.77 kills). As a team, they average 11.83 kills, 10.72 assists, 1.33 service aces, 13.20 digs, and 1.81 blocks per set on a .202 hitting percentage. Their opponents average 12.57 kills, 11.59 assists, 1.91 service aces, and 1.94 blocks per set hitting .235.

Moving on to Arizona State, the Sun Devils are 19-3 overall and 7-3 in the Pac-12. They’re also 4-0 at home, yet to lose on their home floor. All of their non-league matches were away from home, though the Lumberjack Classic hosted by Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff was in-state. Still, their ability to be play so well away from Tempe is impressive.

The top players for the Sun Devils are senior outside hitter Marta Levinska (4.30 kills), junior outside hitter Geli Cyr (2.93 kills), and senior outside hitter Roberta Rabelo (2.19 kills). Senior middle blocker Claire Jeter is also playing well, averaging 1.71 kills and 1.16 blocks per set.

As a team, the Sun Devils average 13.0 kills, 12.0 assists, 2.1 service aces, 13.7 digs, and 2.3 blocks per set while hitting .288. Their opponents average 11.2 kills, 10.6 assists, 0.9 service aces, and 13.6 digs per set while hitting .165.

Keys to the weekend: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is start strong in both matches. Taking that first set has been key to their success all season long. If they can keep that trend going this weekend, I like their chances to get the road sweep.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is maintain strong play on their serve. Arizona State is not a great serving team as they average less than one service ace per set while Stanford is averaging nearly two service aces per set. If Stanford can keep their service game on par and up to snuff, they’re going to be tough to stop.

Finally, Stanford needs to make sure they play clean. When you are the better team, only way you can really lose is if you don’t play clean. As long as Stanford has few errors and plays cleanly, they should win with little trouble.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning both matches this weekend. I think they’ll sweep Arizona 3-0 and they’ll defeat Arizona State in four sets. That’s how I see this playing out.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com