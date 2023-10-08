On Sunday, #3 Stanford women’s volleyball will head to Pullman to face #4 Washington State. Stanford comes in at 12-2 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12 while Washington State comes in at 15-1 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Washington 3-1 on Friday. Kendall Kipp led the way for Stanford with 21 kills.

RECAP: #3 Stanford WVB defeats Washington in Seattle

On Washington State: The only loss Washington State has is to then #4 Louisville at the beginning of the season in which they got swept. Since then, they have notched wins over #8 BYU, at #18 Baylor, at #6 Texas, and at #6 Oregon. They’re playing like a top four team and deserve the ranking that they have.

Graduate outside hitter Iman Isanovic leads the Cougars with 3.40 kills per set while 5th year outside hitter Pia Timmer is averaging 3.11 kills per set. The two of them form a really dynamic duo on the outside. Junior opposite Katy Ryan is also balling out with 2.44 kills per set while 5th year middle blocker Magda Jehlarova is averaging 2.45 kills per set.

As a team, the Cougars average 13.69 kills, 12.49 assists, 1.71 service aces, 13.27 digs, and 2.45 blocks per set while hitting .307. Their opponents are averaging 11.93 kills, 11.07 assists, 1.15 service aces, 11.65 digs, 1.76 blocks per set while hitting .184.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is return serve well. Washington State dominates on their serve and will look to get their share of aces on top of dictating points with their stellar service game. If Stanford returns well and takes away Washington State’s serve, that more than anything could make the difference.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is contain Isanovic and/or Timmer. It might be hard to slow both of them down, but if Stanford can at least make it so that either Isanovic or Timmer has a tougher time getting going, that would be huge. Washington is used to them clicking on all cylinders and so if one of those two is not in the kind of groove they want to be, that could give the Cardinal an edge.

Finally, Stanford needs to take one of the first two sets. They don’t have to go up 2-0 but they cannot go down 0-2. If Washington State win the first two sets, I don’t see Stanford coming back. However, if it’s split after two sets or if Stanford has the lead, I like Stanford’s chances to get it done. Bottom line is the first two sets are crucial to this match.

Prediction: Give me Stanford in five sets. I know Sami Francis is out, but still. Stanford is playing really well right now and I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt to pull this match out, but I gotta pick them in five. Washington State is at home and playing extremely well, too. Stanford winning in four or three sets is not out of the question, but much harder to see than a five set victory.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com