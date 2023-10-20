On Friday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, #3 Stanford women’s volleyball will take on the Oregon State Beavers on the road in Corvallis. Stanford comes in at 15-2 overall and 8-0 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State comes in at 7-11 overall and 2-6 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford defeated UCLA 3-1, dominating the Bruins 25-10 in the fourth set.

RECAP: #3 Stanford WVB takes care of business against UCLA

On Oregon State: The Beavers have had a rough start to their season as they have a losing record both overall and in the Pac-12. That said, they have won two matches in a row, sweeping the Arizona schools at home. So, they’re coming in with a bit of momentum.

The Beavers are led by senior outside hitter Mychael Vernon, who is averaging 3.47 kills per set on a .221 hitting percentage. Graduate transfer outside hitter Megan Sheridan out of Butler is averaging 2.34 kills per set on a .255 hitting percentage while graduate transfer outside hitter Peyton Suess out of Wake Forest is averaging 2.14 kills per set hitting .156.

As a team, the Beavers average 12.16 kills, 11.36 assists, 1.09 service aces, 13.00 digs, and 2.09 blocks per set hitting .219. Their opponents average 11.63 kills, 10.86 assists, 1.70 service aces, 12.21 digs, and 2.62 blocks per set hitting .218.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, they need to start by looking at the service game. Stanford averages 2.00 service aces per set while their opponents average 0.80 service aces per set. Stanford should look to dominate on their serve while also doing a good job defending Oregon State’s serve. If Stanford does a good job on their service game as well as service return game, they’ll be in the driver’s seat.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is contain Vernon. Vernon is the best player on this Beaver’s team. If they are able to take care of her and not allow her to get in a rhythm, Oregon State is going to be hard pressed to win.

Finally, Stanford needs to dominate at the net. Stanford averages 2.75 blocks per set while their opponents average 1.80. If Stanford can keep that level of net play with Sami Francis and McKenna Vicini in the middle, they’ll be fine.

Prediction: I got Stanford in straight sets. It’s never easy to sweep, especially on the road. But, Stanford is the far superior team. I could maybe see one set being close, but this really should be a short night for the Cardinal.

