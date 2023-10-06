On Friday at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, #3 Stanford women’s volleyball will head to Seattle to battle Washington. Stanford comes in at 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the Pac-12 while Washington comes in at 10-5 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Stanford swept Arizona 3-0 on Sunday. Kendall Kipp led the way for the Cardinal with 20 kills and eight service aces.

RECAP: #3 Stanford WVB sweeps Arizona

On Washington: The Huskies’ lone win of Pac-12 play came on Sunday with a 3-1 win at Oregon State. They had a 3-1 victory against St. Mary’s at a neutral site and also have a 3-0 win over Indiana at a neutral site. They’ve been without their top outside hitter Emoni Bush, who is out with some sort of injury though I’m not exactly sure what the deal is there. The Huskies clearly miss her presence on the court. Senior outside hitter/middle blocker May Pertofsky (3.09 kills per set), junior outside hitter Madi Endsley (2.96 kills per set), freshman outside hitter Kierstyn Barton (2.82 kills per set), and sophomore outside hitter Audra Wilmes (2.18 kills per set) are doing their best to step up in Bush’s absence.

As a team, the Huskies average 12.07 kills, 11.17 assists, 1.98 service aces, 13.62 digs, and 2.12 blocks per set on a .229 hitting percentage. Their opponents average 12.59 kills, 11.55 assists, 1.40 assists, 14.29 digs, and 1.66 blocks per set on a .211 hitting percentage. Service aces is their big strength along with their hitting percentage. Those are two areas where Washington on average is outplaying their opponents.

Keys to the match: The first thing Stanford needs to do is move the ball. They average 13.93 assists per set while their opponents average 10.20 assists per set. Kami Miner and her 11.80 assists per set are a huge part of that. If Stanford is the team that is moving the ball better, they should win this match with little trouble.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is return serve well. If Stanford is doing a good job of returning Washington’s serves, they’ll be taking away a huge part of Washington’s attack. Serving is one of the few areas Washington truly excels in. Taking their serve away would make things especially tough on the Huskies.

Finally, Stanford needs to keep the intensity up at the net with Sami Francis out. With Francis out due to injury, Stanford needs to find ways to make plays at the net and still be effective up front. McKenna Vicini needs to play well up front as do others around her. If the net play is strong, I like Stanford’s chances to win.

Prediction: Give me Stanford in straight sets. They’re a top five team in the nation and they’re just on such a roll. I expect them to be all business in this one.

