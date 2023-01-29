On Sunday at 1:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #3 Stanford women’s basketball will take on Oregon at Maples Pavilion. The Cardinal will be celebrating National Women’s in Sports Day. Stanford comes in at 20-2 overall and 8-1 in the Pac-12 while Oregon comes in at 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Friday, Stanford defeated Oregon State 63-60. Cameron Brink (21 points, 13 rebounds, & 6 blocks) and Haley Jones (17 points & 8 rebounds) led the way for the Cardinal.

RECAP: #3 Stanford WBB escapes with a victory over Oregon State

On Oregon: The Ducks are off to a solid start, having a winning record in conference play. They’ve picked up a win over then No. 17 Arkansas back in December and have played other ranked teams tough, so they’ve shown they can hang with elite teams. Their problem has been finding ways to get over the hump and finish.

The Ducks are led by senior guard Endyia Rogers, who is averaging 15.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Freshman forward Grace VanSlooten (14.9 points), junior guard Te-Hina Paopao (12.3 points), and freshman guard Chance Gray (10.9 points) also score in double figures as well. They have good scoring balance and also a nice combination of youth and veteran leadership.

As a team, the Ducks average 79.9 points per game on 45.2% shooting from the field, 37.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.2% shooting from the foul line. They average 42.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.7 steals, 4.0 blocks, and 12.2 turnovers per game. They also average a +8.0 rebound margin and a +1.7 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 63.5 points per game on 38.6% shooting from the field, 31.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 68.5% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get Haley Jones and Cameron Brink some more help offensively. Ideally, Hannah Jump is the number three scorer, but if Oregon contains her as other teams have had success doing, at least one other person needs to really step up.

Secondly, Stanford needs to dominate the paint. That’s been a real strength of theirs all season long and needs to be in this game. If Stanford does well inside, I like their chances to win.

Finally, Stanford needs to feed off their home court energy. This is a game where the home crowd could make a real difference and they need to feed off that. Oregon is a tough opponent and in games like this, you need to make the most of your home crowd and feed off moments where they really start to push you. When they feel a shift in momentum in their favor, Stanford needs to capitalize.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning 75-65. Oregon I think will play them tough, but given this game is at home, I gotta roll with Stanford. They’ve shown they’re vulnerable at times this year, so this could be a much more interesting game than Stanford wants it to be.

