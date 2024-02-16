On Friday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and Varsity Network radio, #3 Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Cal to Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 22-3 overall and 11-2 in the Pac-12 while Cal comes in at 15-10 overall and 5-8 in the Pac-12.

In addition to being ranked #3 in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, Stanford also received a projected 1 seed in their NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee’s first top-16 reveal. That means if the NCAA tournament were to start right now, Stanford would get a 1 seed. Colorado joined Stanford as the other Pac-12 program projected to get a 1 seed while UCLA (2 seed), USC (3 seed), and Oregon State (3 seed) also made the cut.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford defeated Washington State 73-58 on the road in Pullman. Cameron Brink (21 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals, & 2 blocks) and Hannah Jump (20 points) led the way for the Cardinal. Stanford improved from #6 in the AP Top 25 Poll to #3 as a result.

RECAP: #6 Stanford WBB takes care of business in Pullman against Wazzu

On Cal: After getting swept at home by the So Cal schools, Cal bounced back nicely this past weekend by sweeping Washington and Washington State on the road. They’re coming to The Farm on a two-game winning streak and a little bit of momentum. Funny enough, Stanford has a three-game winning streak right now since they lost to USC. Stanford of course has had the better season overall, but still. Something to note.

The Bears are led by graduate student guard Ioanna Krimili, who is averaging 15.9 points per game on 45.3% shooting from the field, 44.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 83.3% shooting from the foul line. She is a very efficient shooter and one who knows how to get buckets. Junior forward Marta Suarez (12.0 points & 6.6 rebounds) and graduate student guard Leilani McIntosh (10.2 points) are also scoring in double figures on average, helping to take some pressure off Krimili and form a more balanced attack.

As a team, the Bears are averaging 67.9 points per game on 40.6% shooting from the field, 32.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.2% shooting from the foul line. They also average 37.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals, 2.8 blocks, and 15.3 turnovers per game. They average a +2.3 rebound margin and a -0.8 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 64.8 points per game on 41.7% shooting from the foul line, 34.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.3% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Krimili. She’s the top player on this Bears team and when they faced off the first time earlier in Berkeley, Krimili was just getting back, so that really helped Stanford pull out the easy victory. This time, she’s at full strength and balling out. Cal will look to get her rolling early and often.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is take advantage of Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink. This could be a key to every game, but Cal doesn’t really have much of a post presence. They’re more of a perimeter team. This is a game where Stanford really should look to dominate inside.

Finally, Stanford needs to have at least one quarter where they hold Cal to single digits. In the 3rd quarter in Berkeley, Stanford outscored Cal 17-6. It was lights out after that. Stanford usually has at least one quarter where they really put the clamps down defensively and don’t allow their opponents to score in double digits. If Stanford holds Cal to at least one single digit quarter, I like their chances to win this game.

Prediction: Cal is playing decently as of late and they’ll be hungry to get some payback against the Cardinal. The problem is the Cardinal are at home and also want to make sure they get the sweep in the Battle of the Bay. Stanford cares a lot more about beating Cal than most people think. I got Stanford winning big and taking no prisoners: 88-52.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com