On Friday at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #3 Stanford women’s basketball will take on #25 USC at Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 24-3 overall and 12-2 in the Pac-12 while USC comes in at 19-6 overall and 9-5 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford blew the doors off Arizona State 96-64. Agnes Emma-Nnopu had a career-high 17 points for the Cardinal. Stanford is now ranked #3 in the AP Top 25.

RECAP: #6 Stanford WBB smacks Sun Devils in Tempe

On USC: The Trojans have a solid season and are now ranked in the top 25. Their biggest win of the season was over Stanford earlier this season when they faced off on their home campus. USC won by a final score of 55-46. The Trojans most recently swept the Oregon schools at home, defeating Oregon 56-51 last Friday and Oregon State 60-56 in overtime on Sunday.

The Trojans are led by graduate transfer forward Kadi Sissoko (15.0 points & 6.1 rebounds), graduate transfer guard Destiny Littleton (13.9 points), and sophomore guard/forward Rayah Marshall (13.5 points & 11.8 rebounds). The three of them form a really dynamic trio.

As a team, the Trojans average 65.8 points per game on 39.9% shooting from the field, 33.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.4% shooting from the foul line. They average 38.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.3 steals, 5.6 blocks, and 15.6 turnovers per game. They also average a +3.1 rebound margin and a +1.8 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 54 points per game on 35.3% shooting from the field, 25.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.3% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: The first thing Stanford needs to do is put up points. USC held them to 46 points in their first meeting and will look to bring the defensive pressure once again. If Stanford’s offense is in a better flow and they’re scoring with a lot more regularity, that alone could make the difference.

Secondly, Stanford needs to keep the intensity on the glass. Stanford outrebounded USC 40-36 in their first meeting and they need to win the rebounding battle once again in this one. If they do, I like their chances provided the offense isn’t totally stalled like it was last time.

Finally, Stanford needs to win the free throw battle. Last time against USC, Stanford shot 8-10 at the line while USC shot 17-26. If Stanford gets to the line more and knocks down their shots, they should win this game.

Prediction: Stanford is at home and will look to get revenge after losing their first meeting with the Trojans. I got Stanford winning this game rather comfortably by a final score of 80-63 and getting the payback they’re looking for.

