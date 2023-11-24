On Friday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, #2 Stanford women’s volleyball will welcome Cal to The Farm for Big Spike. Stanford comes in at 25-3 overall and 18-1 in the Pac-12 while Cal comes in at 16-14 overall and 5-14 in the Pac-12. Stanford has won the Pac-12 title, but is looking to remain in position for a top four overall seed in the NCAA tournament (#1 seed in their region).

Last time out: Stanford swept Utah 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-10) on Thanksgiving Eve. Sami Francis led the way for the Cardinal with nine kills.

RECAP: #2 Stanford WVB sweeps Utah on The Farm

Senior Night: The following seniors will be honored for Stanford after the match: Malia Tufuga, McKenna Vicini, Kendall Kipp, Caitie Baird, and Annabelle Smith.

On Cal: The Golden Bears have had a much-improved season following back-to-back winless seasons in the Pac-12. They’ve won five matches in league and regardless of how tonight goes, they’ll finish the regular season with a winning record overall. A couple weeks back, they took #6 Oregon to five sets, nearly upsetting the Ducks. They’re a team you have to respect. In Berkeley against Stanford, they did fall 0-3, but they’re playing better than they did back then as that was at the very beginning of league play.

A big reason for the Bears’ success is freshman outside hitter Maggie Li. She’s had multiple Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors this season and is on track to be Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She’s averaging 3.93 kills per set and should be a cornerstone of this Bears program for her entire career.

Cal interim head coach Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd has done a wonderful job this season and certainly deserves to shed the interim tag at the end of the season. Her players all seem bought into what she’s doing and dialed in. Really a night and day difference from the past two seasons under Sam Crosson.

As a team, the Bears average 12.52 kills, 11.57 assists, 1.60 service aces, 14.50 digs, and 2.05 blocks per set while hitting .204. Their opponents average 11.75 kills, 11.02 assists, 1.34 service aces, 13.79 digs, and 2.28 blocks per set while hitting .197.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is maintain strong net play. That’s a bit of a weakness of Cal judging by their block differential. If Stanford’s middle blockers Sami Francis and McKenna Vicini do their thing inside, Stanford should be in a good position to win this match.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is take Li out of the match. She’s the best player on this Cal team and will look to have a big night in this one. If Li is not up to her usual level of production, it’s going to tough for Cal to make up the difference.

Finally, Stanford needs to maintain their strong service pressure. That’s been a strength of theirs all season and Cal is used to winning that battle. If Stanford serves well and in turn does a good job containing Cal’s serves, Stanford should be fine.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning 3-1. I think Cal finds a way to take a set off Stanford, but I can’t see this going to a fifth set. If it does go to a fifth, anything can happen. Especially with it being a rivalry match, so Stanford should be dialed in to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Note: Rivals is running a Black Friday promo that runs through Monday, November 27th. Below are the details (New Subscribers Only):

Offer: 75% off the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: RIVALS2023

Offer valid through: 11.27.23 (Monday)

To sign up for a subscription to CardinalSportsReport.com, click on the link below.

https://stanford.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=RIVALS2023





CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com