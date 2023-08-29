On Tuesday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, #2 Stanford women’s volleyball will welcome the #8 Florida Gators to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 2-0 overall while Florida comes in at 2-0.

Last time out: Stanford won both road matches at Northern Colorado and Colorado State over the weekend. As a result, Stanford is now ranked #2 in the nation. Kendall Kipp made her season debut against Colorado State after not playing against Northern Colorado while Caitie Baird missed both matches.

RECAP: No. 3 Stanford WVB takes care of business in the Centennial State

On Florida: The Gators are one of the best teams in the nation and a team who will be looking for some payback after Stanford beat them in The Swamp last year. That match went five sets, so we very well may be looking at a similar type of match in this one.

The Gators are coming in after defeating Penn State (3-1) and South Florida (3-2), so they’ve defeated some quality teams this season. Freshman outside hitter Kennedy Martin is leading the team with 45 kills while senior outside hitter Sofia Victoria has 20 kills. The two of them are forming a really potent duo on the outside. Sophomore setter Alexis Stucky has 101 assists, so she’s doing a great job of setting up Martin and Victoria for easy kills.

Per set, the Gators average 12.78 kills, a .298 hitting percentage, 12.56 assists, 2.0 service aces, 11.33 digs, and 3.11 blocks. Their opponents average 11.56 kills, a .192 hitting percentage, 10.67 assists, 1.67 service aces, 10.22 digs, and 2.56 blocks per set.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is quiet Martin. Martin is off to a hot start this season and will look to come in on fire in this match. If Stanford can take her out of the match and get the Gators out of system, that will really help them win this match.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is feed off their home crowd energy. There should be a good crowd at Maples to give the Cardinal the boost they need. If this ends up going five sets, the crowd support could push the Cardinal over the top.

Finally, Stanford needs to win the battles at the net. Florida does a great job blocking shots at the net, but Stanford has a pair of middle blockers in McKenna Vicini and Sami Francis that know how to stuff shots up the middle. If they have a big performance, I like Stanford’s chances.

Prediction: This is a match that could go either way. One thing that Stanford does have going for them is they beat this team last year on the road, so that should give them a good deal of confidence. I got Stanford winning 3-2. I think this goes to a fifth set and the Cardinal will find a way to come out on top.

