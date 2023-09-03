On Sunday at 9:30 AM PT on ESPN2, #2 Stanford women’s volleyball will take on #7 Texas on the road in Austin. Both teams come in at 2-1 overall.

Last time out: On Tuesday, Stanford fell to #8 Florida at home 0-3 (19-25, 27-29, 23-25). Caitie Baird was not available for the match due to injury, but Stanford did not use that as an excuse.

RECAP: #2 Stanford WVB gets swept at home by #8 Florida

On Texas: The Longhorns are the defending national champions. They dominated the entire nation last year and swept Stanford 3-0 on The Farm. As a result, they entered the season ranked #1 in the nation. However, they dropped their regular season opener at Long Beach State 3-1, dropping them to #7. Since that match, they defeated LMU 3-0 and #5 Minnesota 3-1, so they’ve bounced back nicely from that loss.

The top player on this Longhorns team is junior outside hitter Madisen Skinner, who averaged 3.66 kills per set last season. Opposite of Skinner is junior outside hitter Jenna Wenaas, a transfer from Minnesota. Last season with the Gophers, Wenaas averaged 2.47 kills per set, so she’s going to look to help fill the void left by Logan Eggleston graduating (4.28 kills per set).

With Stanford coming to town, Texas is going to be fired up. It’s going to be an “Orange Out” match with the fans all wearing orange and with it being a nationally televised match, this will be a chance for them to firmly put their loss at Long Beach State behind them. While this match is obviously important for Stanford, it’s really important for Texas, too.

Keys to the match: The big question for Stanford coming in is what the status of Caitie Baird is. Even if she is able to go, she might not be one hundred percent. So, Stanford is going to need others to step up and take the pressure off of her even if she is able to go. And then if she’s not able to play, then others will have no choice but to step up. It can’t just be Kendall Kipp out there doing it all.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is find ways to close out sets. They had their chances against Florida and failed to deliver the goods. They have to make sure that when they get into close sets, they rise to the occasion and don’t wither away. They can’t tense up or put too much pressure on themselves. They just need to play the right way and stick together.

Finally, Stanford needs to get off to a strong start in their sets. What got them in trouble against Florida on Tuesday was falling behind early in sets and playing catch up. They have to start strong and finish strong. If they get behind early in sets on the road in a hostile Texas environment, there is no way I see them winning this match.

Prediction: If Caitie Baird is back, I think Stanford has a shot to win this match. If she’s out, I really don’t see them winning. And even if Baird is available, I would still pick Texas. Give me the Longhorns 3-1. I’m still very bullish on Stanford’s national championship chances, but this is a match that I have a hard time picking them to win given Baird’s status and all.

